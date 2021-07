Remember Psychic, Darkside’s absolute banger of a debut album? Arriving in fall 2013, on the heels of a summer that was kicked off by massively popular, unabashedly nostalgic Daft Punk and Disclosure albums, Psychic offered that same big-tent vibe, but in a more mercurial, genre-bending fashion. Darkside synthesized the eclectic interests of electronic wunderkind Nicolás Jaar and virtuosic jazz guitarist Dave Harrington in ways that felt almost wholly new, despite the obvious influence of adventurous spiritual heirs like Can, electric-period Miles Davis, the Orb, and even Pink Floyd. It wasn’t rock music, it definitely wasn’t EDM, but Psychic sounded just as good in headphones as it did on dancefloors, just as good stoned or drunk or sober, just as good when focusing on its every intricate detail or when forgetting everything you know about music and just feeling it.