Manager Luis Rojas said Saturday it's unclear when deGrom (forearm) will begin throwing bullpens, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. The righty has been playing catch and receiving treatment for his sore forearm, but he doesn't appear particularly close to continuing his throwing progression. Additional information about deGrom and when he might return from the injured list should become available in the next week or so. At this rate, his absence may be long enough that a rehab assignment could be necessary.