HIGGS: Early history of the French and British settlers

Today we will read about the City of Niagara Falls before 1800 when the area became occupied during the French and English colonization. The land was settled by the French explorer Jacques Cartier, who discovered the St. Lawrence River and founded the city of Montreal. Cartier had heard about the the Falls of Niagara but never saw them. In 1608 the French explorer, Samuel de Champlain, published a description of the cataracts although he himself had apparently not seen them himself either. They based their written accounts on the words of the Native Americans they had encountered during their travels.