Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Stormi Webster’s adorable office is showcased by Kylie Jenner, who claims her daughter will launch her own brand soon.

By George Mackie
washingtonnewsday.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStormi Webster’s adorable office is showcased by Kylie Jenner, who claims her daughter will launch her own brand soon. Kylie Jenner gave a behind-the-scenes look at her Kylie Cosmetics headquarters, including a lovely office where her daughter Stormi Webster works on her “little secret brand,” which will be released shortly.

washingtonnewsday.com

Comments / 2

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stormi Webster
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Travis Scott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kylie Cosmetics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Parenting
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
rolling out

Stormi Webster has own office at Kylie Cosmetics

Stormi Webster has her own office at Kylie Jenner‘s company. The 3-year-old’s space at Kylie Cosmetics headquarters also doubles up as a playroom but the tot is already making use of the business facilities and is working on her own mystery project. “She’s actually launching a little secret brand soon,”...
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Kylie Jenner Ready For Baby No. 2?! Puts Stormi, 3, To Work

Is Kylie Jenner working on baby number two? Rumors are swirling as the Kylie Cosmetics founder puts her three-year-old daughter to work. Kylie wants her daughter, Stormi Webster, to be as successful as she is. She’s starting her young. The reality star has not confirmed a reunion with rapper and...
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner’s $330K Custom Rolls-Royce SUV Is Adorably Stamped With ‘Stormi’s Mom’ Inside — Photo

Kylie Jenner gave her fans a peak inside her pink Rolls-Royce SUV, and the fabulous vehicle includes a special shoutout to her daughter Stormi Webster. As expected, Kylie Jenner, 23, rides in style. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul gave her 250 million Instagram followers a look inside her fabulous $330,000 Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV on her Instagram Stories on July 21, and included in the all-pink interior of the vehicle is a precious shoutout to her daughter Stormi Webster, 3. Kylie was capturing a photo of new Louis Vuitton slippers in her car when she also included the sight of a black plate located on the bottom of the driver’s door that reads, “Stormi’s mom.” How cute!
Retailrepublic-online.com

Kylie Jenner is 'creative' force behind cosmetics brand

Kylie Jenner is the "creative" force behind her cosmetics brand. Although the 23-year-old make-up mogul has sold a share of her Kylie Cosmetics brand to Coty, she remains involved in every level of the business. Kylie Cosmetics CEO Andrew Stanleick told WWD: "She leads every aspect in terms of product...
Celebritiesthecut.com

Stormi, Age 3, Is ‘Working on Her Own Brand’???

Lately, it seems like every baby is a boss: Look at this little businessguy celebrating his recent merger in the corporate box, or this small law firm of a family made up primarily of child attorneys, or this very punctual toddler who collects expensive designer timepieces. Well, not to be outdone by her peers, Stormi Webster — the 3-year-old daughter of Lip Kit mogul Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott — has a “brand” of her own in the works. That’s according to Kylie, who leaked the news in a three-part video promoting her cosmetic line’s makeover.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Kylie Jenner just showed fans round Stormi's office at Kylie Cosmetics HQ

Last time we had a tour around Kylie Cosmetics HQ we went slightly wild. First the internet lost it over the office shower, with its seemingly feeble water pressure (really). Then, comedian Steff Todd released a reimagined 'Yorkshire Kylie' version of the beauty mogul's infamous office tour. Essentially, every time Kylie Jenner gives us a glimpse inside her glamorous office Twitter comes well and truly alive. And we're back at it again, since Kylie gave fans another tour around Kylie Cosmetics HQ and introduced us all to 3-year-old Stormi's office. Yes, you read that correctly.
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Chicago West & Dream Kardashian Crash Kylie Cosmetics HQ In New Video – As Kylie Jenner Teases Stormi’s ‘Secret Brand’!

When it comes to the KarJenners, all of their businesses are family businesses. You can see it when the girls model each other’s clothes or peddle each other’s alcohol on Instagram, but of course the family ties run even deeper. For example, Kylie Jenner runs her makeup empire with help from mom Kris Jenner. And now, the younger generation is getting involved, too.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Her New Neon Makeover By True Thompson & Cousin Crew

Watch: Khloe Kardashian & Addison Rae's Hilarious Makeup Challenge. Khloe Kardashian raved that her makeup team "killed it" as she debuted a new neon-hued look via Instagram Stories on July 21...but her cosmetic expert is none other than three-year-old daughter True Thompson. The adorable tot already is a budding supermodel, so just count makeup artist as her next career venture alongside "triplet" cousins Chicago West and future Kylie Cosmetics CEO Stormi Webster. Even budding fashionista Dream Kardashian joined in on the fun!
CelebritiesPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Staffers at Kylie Jenner’s Former Makeup Lab Say They Weren’t Allowed to Look at Her When She Visited

Staffers at Spatz Laboratories, the factory that produces Kylie Jenner’s makeup, have spoken out about what they describe as degrading treatment. They say rules enforced by their supervisors were so extreme that they weren’t allowed to look at Jenner when she visited. Irene Lopez, a former employee at Spatz Laboratories, says Jenner would sometimes visit the factory with her mother, Kris Jenner. “Before they would come in, our supervisors would tell us, ‘You are not allowed to talk with them, you guys are supposed to keep on working,’” Lopez told The Sun. Kylie Jenner would apparently never speak to the staff, said Lopez. “Supervisors would say, 'Don’t talk to them, don’t even look at them,’” said Martha Molasco, another former employee. It’s unclear if Jenner or her mother knew about the rules. Kylie Cosmetics no longer uses Spatz Laboratories as its factory. Jenner launched KYLIE Lip Kits by Kylie Jenner in 2014 when she was 17-years-old, and it was later renamed Kylie Cosmetics.
CelebritiesPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

What is Stormi Webster’s ‘Secret’ Brand? Kylie Jenner Has 5 Trademarks for Future Business

Mogul in the making! Kylie Jenner has already secured five trademarks for daughter Stormi Webster to start a future business, Life & Style confirmed on Tuesday, July 13. All of the trademarks were filed by Kylie Jenner, Inc. on February 13, 2019, but they are each for a range of different products. One is centered around toys and includes things like dolls, bath toys, toy cookware, puzzles, educational toys and more.
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Kylie Jenner and Stormi are the queens of mother-daughter outfits

Kylie Jenner and Stormi are the queens of mother-daughter outfits. Since Kylie Jenner gave birth to her daughter Stormi Webster on February 1, 2018, the beauty entrepreneur has relied on the ultra-sweet appeal of matching mom-and-me clothing. Meanwhile, Kylie and Stormi have evolved from the coordinated baby and tracksuits we saw in the first few months of Kylie’s motherhood to complementary looks by Christian Dior, Missoni and Marine Serre, with Bottega Veneta’s glittering red being the most glamorous matchy matchy project to date.

Comments / 2

Community Policy