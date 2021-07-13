Stormi Webster’s adorable office is showcased by Kylie Jenner, who claims her daughter will launch her own brand soon.

Staffers at Spatz Laboratories, the factory that produces Kylie Jenner’s makeup, have spoken out about what they describe as degrading treatment. They say rules enforced by their supervisors were so extreme that they weren’t allowed to look at Jenner when she visited. Irene Lopez, a former employee at Spatz Laboratories, says Jenner would sometimes visit the factory with her mother, Kris Jenner. “Before they would come in, our supervisors would tell us, ‘You are not allowed to talk with them, you guys are supposed to keep on working,’” Lopez told The Sun. Kylie Jenner would apparently never speak to the staff, said Lopez. “Supervisors would say, 'Don’t talk to them, don’t even look at them,’” said Martha Molasco, another former employee. It’s unclear if Jenner or her mother knew about the rules. Kylie Cosmetics no longer uses Spatz Laboratories as its factory. Jenner launched KYLIE Lip Kits by Kylie Jenner in 2014 when she was 17-years-old, and it was later renamed Kylie Cosmetics.