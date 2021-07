People in England are no longer legally obliged to wear face coverings in public places for the first time since June 2020.Last week, Boris Johnson announced that the mandate for face coverings would soon be removed but said people “might choose” to continue wearing them in areas where cases are rising and in enclosed spaces, such as public transport at peak hours.Additionally, despite the changing legalities, new guidance has been issued by the government telling the public they are “expected” to wear face coverings in indoor enclosed places.Several major companies, such as TFL and Waterstones announced last week that they...