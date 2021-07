Two of the studies also found that patients with COVID-19 who received remdesivir had a significantly increased chance of discharge from the hospital by day 28. Three analyses of large, retrospective, real-world data sets have found that remdesivir was associated with a reduction in mortality rates in patients hospitalized with COVID-19, according to a Gilead press release. Remdesivir is indicated for hospitalized adults and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older and weighing at least 40 kg for the treatment of COVID-19.