The Truth About Jay Leno And David Letterman's Iconic Feud
The year was 1991 and Johnny Carson, who had been the king of late-night television for decades, having hosted "The Tonight Show" since 1962, announced his retirement (via The Washington Post). At the time, David Letterman hosted a late-night talk show that aired right after Carson's show on NBC, aptly called "The David Letterman Show" (via IMDb). Letterman assumed for years that when Carson retired, he'd get the prime 11:30 p.m. time slot and become the new host of "The Tonight Show" but that didn't happen, according to People. Instead, after Carson made his last "Tonight Show" appearance on May 22, 1992, Jay Leno took over the job as host and a feud was born.www.thelist.com
