LCD Soundsystem's James Murphy Talks to Marc Maron on WTF: Listen

By Evan Minske r
Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LCD Soundsystem’s James Murphy was the guest on Marc Maron’s latest episode of his WTF podcast. He talked about the origins of LCD Soundsystem, the process of making records, working with icons like David Bowie and David Byrne, his early life, the joy of playing festivals to disinterested audiences, and more. Listen to the episode below.

Pitchfork

Pitchfork

