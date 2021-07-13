Cancel
Sun Outdoors San Diego Bay Raises a Glass to Shark Week

By Alysia Gray Painter
NBC Los Angeles
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSun Outdoors San Diego Bay (RV sites and vacation rentals, plus a line-up of kick-back amenities) "Man vs. Shark" screening on July 18 at the poolside wall. SHARKS ON SCREEN: Are you currently captivated by the big-of-fin, impressive-of-teeth, oh-so-sleek critters that have a notable way of dominating our television time, and our most wave-laden mind-wanderings, around the middle of July each year? You're not alone in your shark-centered thoughts. For these powerful ocean denizens regularly command the notice of landlubbers, the sort of people who are firmly drawn to the dramatic and often intense tales swirling around these powerful creatures. But there are ways to connect to sharkier things from our lives on land, or at least human-type interests that boast a bit of fish-tastic flair. And if you're on the road, calling upon...

