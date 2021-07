Ubisoft is still keeping its Trials franchise alive and well, but weirdly enough it has grown in complexity over the years, way more than it should have ever been for an arcade-like experience. This is when Tate Multimedia’s Urban Trial franchise started to shine, with simplified controls and mechanics to capture the essence the earlier Trials games had. Even if their 2018 outing, the mediocre Urban Trial Playground, didn’t set the world on fire, the follow-up, Urban Trial Tricky, received quite a handful of praise when it was originally released for the Nintendo Switch. It took a while for the Xbox One and PS4 to receive their own ports, with extra enhancements and a handful of new cosmetics, in the shape of Urban Trial Tricky Deluxe Edition. Let’s see if it was worth the wait.