Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

One dead in northwest Austin shooting; two others injured

Posted by 
KVUE
KVUE
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WQwR6_0av4mxzq00

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead and two others are injured after a shooting and assault incident in northwest Austin on Monday night.

The incident happened at the 10200 block of Missel Thrush Drive, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

An adult was shot and pronounced dead on the scene, ATCEMS said. Two others were not shot, but assaulted. They were taken to local trauma facilities with non-life-threatening injuries.

People are asked to avoid the area.

No other information is available at this time.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

'They will be arrested.' Gov. Abbott responds to Texas Democrats' flight to Washington, D.C.

Comments / 1

KVUE

KVUE

Austin, TX
10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Austin local news

 https://www.kvue.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Washington, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Austin, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Austin Travis County#Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related

Comments / 1

Community Policy