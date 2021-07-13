One dead in northwest Austin shooting; two others injured

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead and two others are injured after a shooting and assault incident in northwest Austin on Monday night.

The incident happened at the 10200 block of Missel Thrush Drive, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

An adult was shot and pronounced dead on the scene, ATCEMS said. Two others were not shot, but assaulted. They were taken to local trauma facilities with non-life-threatening injuries.

People are asked to avoid the area.

No other information is available at this time.

