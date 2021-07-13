Cancel
Greenberg Traurig's Matt Rosengart Named Top Litigator and Leader of Influence By Los Angeles Business Journal

Stamford Advocate
 14 days ago

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. Mathew S. Rosengart, a Litigation Practice shareholder in Greenberg Traurig’s Los Angeles office, was named among the Los Angeles Business Journal’s Leaders of Influence: Litigators and Trial Lawyers. The prestigious annual publication honors the leading, most influential litigators in Los Angeles, who are “masters...

