Greenberg Traurig's Matt Rosengart Named Top Litigator and Leader of Influence By Los Angeles Business Journal

Cheryl A. Orr is a partner in Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP’s Los Angeles office. Orr handles general litigation matters, with a particular expertise in insurance coverage law, including general liability, professional liability, advertising injury, directors & officers, and construction defect. In addition, she is part of the firm’s water law practice group, having experience in rate-making and water rights litigation. She is also a Certified Specialist in Appellate Law in the State of California. As an appellate specialist, Orr handles civil appeals and writs in the California Court of Appeal, the California Supreme State and in the Ninth Circuit. Orr has a number of successful appeals to her credit, including several published opinions in the insurance field. In April of 2021, Orr was instrumental in securing entry of a quiet title judgment in an action involving an oil and gas drilling lease in Ventura County.