Yavapai County, AZ

Flood Advisory issued for Yavapai by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 21:30:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-12 22:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding of washes and creeks will occur, some dirt roads will become muddy and impassable. Paved roads and underpasses could become flooded as well. Target Area: Yavapai FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR COCONINO AND YAVAPAI COUNTIES At 835 PM MST, National Weather Service Flagstaff Doppler radar indicated that light rain was still falling in the Ash Fork area. As much as 2 inches of rain fell in the Flood Advisory area earlier this evening. Streams and washes are likely still experiencing high flow, with minor flooding of poorly drained areas within Ash Fork remaining possible this evening. Some locations that will experience flooding include Ash Fork.

alerts.weather.gov

#Dirt Roads#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Pdt#Yavapai Flood Advisory#Coconino
