Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pima County, AZ

Dust Storm Warning issued for Pima, Pinal by NWS

weather.gov
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 21:30:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-12 22:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Pima; Pinal The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for North central Pima County in southeastern Arizona Southwestern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 1030 PM MST. * At 929 PM MST, a dust channel was 12 miles east of Picacho Peak State Park, or 17 miles north of Marana, moving southwest at 30 mph. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Detected by National Weather Service meteorologists. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. * This includes the following highways Interstate 10 between mile markers 206 and 244. Route 77 between mile markers 91 and 96. Route 79 between mile markers 92 and 128. Route 87 between mile markers 116 and 124. Locations impacted include Marana, Eloy, Avra Valley, Picacho, Chui-Chu, Picacho Peak State Park, Picture Rocks, Red Rock, Cactus Forest, Cockleburr, Shopishk, Dove Mountain, East Chui-Chu and Oracle Junction. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Picacho, AZ
City
Marana, AZ
County
Pima County, AZ
City
Tucson, AZ
County
Pinal County, AZ
City
Pima, AZ
City
Eloy, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dust Storms#Extreme Weather#Pdt#Cactus Forest#East Chui Chu#Oracle Junction
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

Vaccinate all health care workers now

(CNN) — Covid-19 has killed over 600,000 Americans and sickened many more. It's hard for me to understand why people would refuse a vaccine that could save their lives and those of their family. But as a nurse, what I find even harder to understand is why some health care workers choose not to get vaccinated and put patients at risk as a result.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senators scramble to save infrastructure deal

The White House and senators from both parties are scrambling to pull their infrastructure talks back from the point of collapse, a sudden turnabout after key negotiators expressed confidence they were nearing a final deal. If the talks on the $1.2 billion framework fall apart, it would deal a serious...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McCarthy mocks Cheney and Kinzinger as 'Pelosi Republicans'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Monday derided Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) as "Pelosi Republicans" for serving on a committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Reporters asked McCarthy in the Rose Garden of the White House about the panel established to...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Trump ally Barrack pleads not guilty in UAE lobbying case

NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump's billionaire ally Thomas Barrack pleaded not guilty on Monday to charges of illegal lobbying for the United Arab Emirates, putting the case on course for a possible trial. Barrack entered his plea to seven criminal counts before U.S. Magistrate...
Utah StatePosted by
The Associated Press

At least 7 killed in 20-car pileup in Utah during sandstorm

KANOSH, Utah (AP) — At least seven people were killed in a 20-vehicle pileup during a sandstorm Sunday afternoon, Utah Highway Patrol said. The crashes happened on Interstate 15 near the town of Kanosh, according to a news release. Several people were reportedly taken to hospitals in critical condition. Ground and air ambulances were used to transport crash victims.
Fort Worth, TXABC News

Airlines cite concerns about fuel shortages at some airports

FORT WORTH, Texas -- The fuel needle is moving closer to “empty” at some U.S. airports. American Airlines says it’s running into fuel shortages at some smaller and mid-size airports, and in some cases the airline will add refueling stops or fly fuel into locations where the supply is tight.
SportsABC News

Why the German gymnastics team is wearing full-length unitards at Tokyo Games

The German women's gymnastics team sported full-body leotard suits during their qualifying round at the Olympics in an ongoing stand against the "sexualization" of the sport. Unlike some of the high-cut bikini bottoms of other teams, these outfits are made with a single piece of fabric leotard with leggings that extend all the way down to the ankles, which the team said improves coverage and comfort.

Comments / 0

Community Policy