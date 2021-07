I am a big believer in using unexpected materials to make an impact in your home, and in my opinion, wallpaper and drapes are the easiest way to make that big statement. Yes, I said wallpaper because it is back in a big way! There are so many interesting products on the market, from metallics to beads and embroidery to murals. Use wallpaper on an accent wall to draw attention to a certain area and bounce color or pattern around the room. Try it on the ceiling to draw your eye up, or even on the back of shelving to make your accessories pop. Be bold; be brave; trust your designer to make choices that you would not have thought of! We are trained to pull materials that complement each other and add interest to your room.