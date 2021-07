State Representative Ben Leman calls the decision of Democrats in the Texas House to leave the state “a complete failure” to represent citizens. Leman condemned the action of over 50 House Democrats to prevent a quorum in the special session by leaving for Washington, D.C. on Monday, as legislators prepared to consider new election laws and other bills considered priorities by Governor Greg Abbott and other Republicans. Democrats on Tuesday spoke outside the U.S. Capitol, asking Congress to pass legislation that would prevent proposed voting restrictions in Texas from becoming law.