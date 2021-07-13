The Jawa Classic Gets Two New Commemorative Color Options

Small capacity cruisers such as the Royal Enfield Meteor 350, Benelli Imperiale 400, as well as the Jawa Classic continue to be extremely popular in India. While the trend of small to mid-sized cruisers is only beginning to pick up in other parts of the world, India has been at it for many years, with loads of weird, wonderful, and head-turning machines available exclusively in the country. One such example would be the Jawa Classic.