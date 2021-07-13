Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

The Jawa Classic Gets Two New Commemorative Color Options

By Enrico Punsalang
RideApart
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSmall capacity cruisers such as the Royal Enfield Meteor 350, Benelli Imperiale 400, as well as the Jawa Classic continue to be extremely popular in India. While the trend of small to mid-sized cruisers is only beginning to pick up in other parts of the world, India has been at it for many years, with loads of weird, wonderful, and head-turning machines available exclusively in the country. One such example would be the Jawa Classic.

www.rideapart.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Color#Two Colors#Classic Legends#Royal Enfield Meteor 350
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
News Break
Cars
Related
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

OnePlus Nord 2 price in India, colors options, and more revealed

While the launch of the OnePlus Nord 2 is just around the corner in India, a new report has revealed key information regarding the device, including its color options, storage variants, and even pricing for the Indian market. According to a 91Mobiles report, the news arrives from a known tipster...
BicyclesRideApart

Ola Electric To Launch New Scooter With Ten Funky Color Options

Ola Electric has really been building up the hype towards its upcoming electric scooter. With company CEO Bhavish Aggarwal taking to social media, he gives us all a rather exciting glimpse to what the future holds, particularly concerning the upcoming electric scooter. His most recent Tweet hints towards the colorful future the company is offering to its customers. Particularly, he states that the electric scooter will be available in ten colors.
CarsRideApart

Kymco Presents Its New Like 150 S Scooter To Australia

Sportier, but still retro, the Kymco Like 150 S is the newest addition to the scooter lineup of the Taiwanese manufacturer. Like its brother, the Like 150 R, the Kymco Like 150 S continues on with its classic and practical design. The new Like 150 S features a new streamlined...
CarsRideApart

2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Looks Just About Ready For Launch

Long before Royal Enfield gained global popularity thanks to its 650 Twins, it was already one of the most dominant motorcycle manufacturers in India. This was largely due to one particular motorcyce—the Classic 350. Although the Classic 350 had since been discontinued in neighboring countries since the launch of the Meteor 350, it continues to be RE's best-selling model in India.
CarsRideApart

Is Jawa Working On A New Retro-Style Electric Motorcycle?

Jawa, a popular motorcycle manufacturer in India known for its retro-style commuter motorcycles, is expected to launch a new electric motorcycle sometime in 2022. This comes after the sudden boom in the production of electric motorcycles in the Indian market due to the implementation of the FAME II (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles In India) subsidies.
Cell Phonesmspoweruser.com

OnePlus Nord 2 may also be available in Red color option

OnePlus is going to hold an event tomorrow, July 22, to launch OnePlus Nord and its new earbuds OnePlus Buds Pro. And just a day before the launch of the upcoming Nord smartphone, we’ve got to know some exciting details about the upcoming smartphone. According to leaked renders published by...
Cell Phoneswccftech.com

iPhone 13 Pro to Come in a New ‘Sunset Gold’ Color Option Alongside Matte Black

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 13 series later this year in September. While the devices are expected to feature a bevy of new changes on the inside, we are not sure if Apple is planning on introducing new color options. However, a new leak has suggested that the iPhone 13 Pro models will feature colors like matte black, sunset gold, and more. Scroll down to read more deals on the new color options.
gsmarena.com

Oppo Reno6 and Reno6 Pro 5G launched in India, Enco X gets a new color variant

The Oppo Reno6 5G and Reno6 Pro 5G announced in May in China begin their global rollout today, starting with India. The Reno6 Pro 5G comes in a single 12GB/256GB configuration and is priced at INR39,990 ($535/€455) in the Asian country. The Reno6 5G, on the other hand, is offered in 8GB/128GB configuration and can be yours for INR29,990 ($400/€340).
Appleithinkdiff.com

Apple introduces three new color options for AirTag leather loops and keychains

Apple has released three new color options for AirTag loops and keychains. AirTag is the company’s recently launched Bluetooth tracker which allows users to locate their easily lost or valuable items like keys, bags, bicycles, laptops, and other items. The tracker’s compact size makes it easy to place it in the wallet to know where it is at all times. And now users have more color options to pick the loop or keychain to hold the tracker.
Lifestyleluxurylaunches.com

Richard Mille revealed the new limited-edition RM 029 Automatic Le Mans Classic watch that’s finished in a sporty color combination of green and white

The biennial Le Mans Classic vintage sports car event will finally return in July of 2022 after being canceled in 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The motoring event celebrates the rich history of the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans. It offers its visitors a unique opportunity to witness the gathering of some of the greatest racing cars ever made. To mark its return, the event’s title sponsor Richard Mille has revealed a limited edition watch that sports the green and white colors of the event.
CarsRideApart

Honda Unveils New Neo-Retro CB190TR In China

Honda has just unveiled its newest entrant into the highly competitive 200cc naked sportbike segment. The new CBF190TR was launched initially in China, and features what Honda is calling “TR93” trim. The new Honda CB190TR sports Big Red's now ubiquitous Neo Sports Café styling made famous by the likes of the Honda CB650R, CB1000R, as well as the beginner-friendly CB300R.
Carsgmauthority.com

2022 GMC Terrain Gets New Marine Metallic Color: First Look

The 2022 GMC Terrain receives four new exterior colors: Hunter Metallic, Cayenne Red Tintcoat, Desert Sand Metallic, and Marine Metallic. Here’s our first look at the new Marine Metallic hue. Assigned color code GHT and touch-up paint code WA-6116, Marine Metallic is the only blue hue and one of five...
Appareljustfreshkicks.com

Asics’ Classic GEL-Lyte III Returns in Two New Colorways for Summer

Asics’ classic GEL-Lyte III runner saw a lot of love from the brand in 2020 for its 30th anniversary. Lucky for us, that hot streak continues into 2021, as evidenced by the new blue & yellow colorways of the vintage runner, available soon. 2020 was the thirtieth-anniversary of Asics’ GEL-Lyte...
Carsgmauthority.com

2022 Cadillac XT5 Gets New Latte Color: First Look

The 2022 Cadillac XT5 adds two new exterior colors to its palette: Rosewood Metallic and Latte Metallic. Here’s our first look at the new Latte Metallic hue. Assigned color code G5D and touch-up paint code WA-615G, Latte Metallic is one of three neutral color options available for the luxury crossover with the other two options being Crystal White Tricoat and Satin Steel Metallic. Latte is the only beige-based hue available for the XT5. Additionally, the Latte Metallic is one of six metallic exterior color options available for the 2022 model year.
Carsthefocus.news

What is the meaning of ‘Bon Quisha’? Lumberton Honda dealership term explored

Trinity Bethune from North Carolina was misnamed “Bon Quisha” by a Lumberton Honda employee on social media, after purchasing a Toyota Camry from the dealership. She, a young Black woman, recently gave an interview with WTVD, in which she calls the term “almost a racial slur”, but its meaning is far from unequivocal. So, what could be the meaning of “Bon Quisha”?
Cell PhonesCNET

OnePlus Nord 2 rumors: We think we have a release date, plus new color options

The OnePlus Nord 2 is on its way in just a few days and the latest news about the new phone comes in the form of leaked renders from Ishan Agarwal and Evan Blass on Twitter showing that the Nord 2 could come in three colors, Blue Haze, Gray Sierra and Crimson Red. The rumored renders came as a movie poster-like picture was shared from OnePlus India's twitter with a captions saying "Danger. Excitement. And a whole lot of Nord 2." The image itself features a blue Nord 2 floating on an unknown planet surrounded by science fiction inspired characters.
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

Apple iPhone 13 series to reportedly offer two new color options

Apple has been working on the next generation of iPhones which is confirmed to be the iPhone 13 series, slated to officially launch in September, following the usual timeline of the Cupertino-based tech giant. Reports indicate that there will be four models in the lineup — iPhone 13, iPhone 13...

Comments / 0

Community Policy