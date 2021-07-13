Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

2-Alarm vacant building fire in the U-District

By David Cuerpo
Posted by 
Seattle, Washington
Seattle, Washington
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uVSr3_0av4kKwR00
Photo by John Odegard

SEATTLE — At 10:19 a.m., firefighters responded to a working fire in a vacant building at the 5200 block of University Way NE. When crews arrived on scene, they confirmed that an adult male and adult female were able to safely evacuate the building. Our crews were able to get water on the fire and begin a primary search within four minutes of arriving on scene. However, the primary search was aborted when the roof began to collapse.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PrJzw_0av4kKwR00
Photo by John Odegard
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kGmm1_0av4kKwR00
Photo by John Odegard

The incident was upgraded to a 2-alarm as flames and heavy smoke billowed out from the collapsed roof. 93 fire personnel were dispatched to the scene consisting of eleven fire engines, five ladder trucks and additional support units. Firefighters remained in a defensive strategy where they poured water onto the fire from a safe distance. They had the fire under control by 11:02 a.m. and continued to extinguish hot spots into the early afternoon.

The incident is currently under investigation and no injuries were reported.

Comments / 1

Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington

312
Followers
1K+
Post
64K+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle (/siˈætəl/ (About this soundlisten) see-AT-əl) is a seaport city on the West Coast of the United States. It is the seat of King County, Washington. Seattle is the largest city in both the state of Washington and the Pacific Northwest region of North America. According to U.S. Census data released in 2019, the Seattle metropolitan area's population stands at 3.98 million, making it the 15th-largest in the United States. In July 2013, Seattle was the fastest-growing major city in the United States and remained in the top five in May 2015 with an annual growth rate of 2.1%. In July 2016, Seattle ranked as the fastest-growing major U.S. city, with a 3.1% annual growth rate.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Accidents
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#University Way Ne
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Posted by
Seattle, Washington

Detectives Investigating Sunday Night Lake City Homicide

Detectives are investigating after a man was shot and killed Sunday night outside an apartment building in the Lake City neighborhood. Just after 10:00 p.m., several 911 callers reported hearing a series of shots near an apartment building in the 12700 block of 33rd Avenue Northeast. A security guard at the apartment building found a man with a gunshot wound to his chest and helped emergency personnel get to the victim. Officers and Seattle Fire Department Medics attempted life-saving measures but the 28-year-old victim was declared deceased at the scene.
Posted by
Seattle, Washington

Smoking and rooftop fires

Over the weekend, the Seattle Fire Department responded to two residential home fires that started on rooftops. In both situations, fire investigators identified improperly discarded smoking materials as the probable source of ignition. Every summer, we respond to fires that are caused by smoking materials left unattended or discarded improperly. With the warm and dry weather, more such fires may likely occur.
Posted by
Seattle, Washington

Man Shot at West Seattle Industrial District Encampment

Detectives are investigating after a suspect shot a man in the leg at an encampment near the 1st Avenue South Bridge on Wednesday afternoon. Just after 2:00 p.m., police responded to a shooting at 2nd Avenue Southwest and Southwest Michigan Street. Police arrived and immediately applied a tourniquet to a man with a gunshot wound to his leg. Seattle Fire Department medics transported the 36-year-old victim to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.
Posted by
Seattle, Washington

Police Investigating Friday Night Homicide in Roosevelt Neighborhood

Detectives are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Roosevelt neighborhood Friday night. At 9:42 p.m., 911 callers reported hearing shots in the 1000 block of 63rd Avenue Northeast. Police and Seattle Firefighters responded and found a man in a vehicle with a gunshot wound. Lifesaving measures were attempted, but SFD personnel declared the victim deceased.
Posted by
Seattle, Washington

Man Wounded in Shooting at Downtown Convenience Store

Detectives are investigating after a customer shot an employee during a dispute in a downtown convenience store late Tuesday. Minutes before 11 PM, the suspect walked into a convenience store in the 600 block of 1st Avenue and brought several items up to the cashier. When the employee began ringing...
Posted by
Seattle, Washington

Police Seize Stolen Guns in Separate Incidents Sunday

Police seized two stolen guns in two separate incidents Sunday. Around 10:30 PM Sunday night, officers responded to the 6500 block of Rainier Avenue South after two men became involved in a dispute, leading the suspect to threaten the victim and drive away in the victim’s car. As officers were speaking to the victim, the victim pointed down the street at the suspect, as he drove past them in the victim’s car.
Posted by
Seattle, Washington

Detectives Investigating Tuesday Night Stabbing Downtown

Detectives are investigating after a man was found with a stab wound in the 600 block of 3rd Avenue Tuesday at 11:15 PM. Police were called to 600 block of 3rd Avenue in Downtown yesterday night when a passerby found a man who had been stabbed. Officers arrived and provided first aid to the victim until Seattle Fire Department Medics could take the man to Harborview Medical Center for further treatment. Officers attempted to get a description of the suspect but the victim was unable to speak due to his injury.
Posted by
Seattle, Washington

Detectives Seek Witnesses After Woman Fatally Struck by Driver Thursday on Beacon Hill

SPD detectives are seeking information and witnesses after a woman was struck by a driver Thursday on Beacon Hill and later died from her injuries. Seattle Fire Department medics were called to the 3700 block of South Pilgrim Street around 11:15 AM for a report of an injured person on the ground. Medics transported the woman to Harborview Medical Center and notified SPD in route of the incident, as it appeared the woman had been struck by a vehicle. The woman later died at HMC.
Posted by
Seattle, Washington

Dry brush fires in Seattle

The long stretch of warm, dry summer days is keeping firefighters busy with dry-weather related fires. Since July 1, the Seattle Fire Department has responded to 65 brush and bark-related fires. Due the the dry conditions, the King County Fire Marshal issued a fire safety burn ban on June 24,...
Posted by
Seattle, Washington

Man Wounded in Shooting on Roosevelt Way

Police are investigating after a 21-year-old man was wounded Tuesday evening in a shooting on Roosevelt Way. Around 8:30 PM, officers responded to the 5000 block of Roosevelt Way Northeast for a report of a shooting. At the scene, officers found a trail of blood leading to a building nearby.
Posted by
Seattle, Washington

National Pet Fire Safety Day

July 15th is National Pet Fire Safety Day. Don’t forget to include your furry family members into your emergency plan should a fire occur. According to American Humane, more than half a million pets are impacted by house fires every year. Sometimes, the house fires are started by the pets themselves. Take a few minutes to prepare your home to prevent fires and to ensure your pets can get out safely if fire happens.
Posted by
Seattle, Washington

Officers Seize Handgun, Oxycodone Pills in Downtown Seattle Arrest

Officers seized a handgun and oxycodone pills in downtown Seattle on Tuesday after spotting a man wanted on several felony warrants. Around 1:30 PM, officers spotted the 29-year-old man, who they knew was wanted for his warrants, in the 1400 block of 2nd Avenue. When the man noticed officers, he pulled up a facemask, turned and began walking away.
Posted by
Seattle, Washington

Police Recover Purloined Perfume in North Seattle

Officers recovered thousands of dollars’ worth of stolen perfume during a retail theft operation in North Seattle Thursday evening. At about 7:40 p.m., police watched two men enter a health and beauty store and head straight for the fragrances. They both filled a bag with merchandise and then quickly left the store without paying. Officers arrested both men when they exited the building, and recovered a combined 60 bottles of perfume, valued at approximately $5,225. One of them men admitted he intended to sell the stolen goods at 3rd Avenue and Pike Street in the downtown core.

Comments / 1

Community Policy