Marina, CA

Monterey County Workforce Development Board opens a new job center in Marina

By Dominoe Ibarra
KION News Channel 5/46
 13 days ago
<i>Daniel Acker/Bloomberg/Getty Images</i><br/>
Monterey County Workforce Development Board
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LSgnF_0av4jh5F00

MARINA, Calif. (KION) Monterey County residents looking for a job can now head over to the new job center located at Monterey Peninsula College's Education Center in Marina. This is in partnership with the Monterey County Workforce Development Board.

According to MCWDB, job seekers and students can access a variety of employment and training resources. This includes current job listings, computer and internet access, labor market information, career exploration assessment, online training, career coaching, job search assistance and resume development.

“Youth and adults from Marina and beyond will be able to more easily access our services in this new location, thanks to the generosity of Monterey Peninsula College," said Chris Donnelly, Executive Director of the Monterey County Workforce Development Board. "This type of collaboration demonstrates how strong regional partnerships can benefit the communities of Monterey County. We hope that students, veterans, and all members of the community come take advantage of the services at the Marina Job Center.”

If you're interested, you can just drop in or schedule an appointment by calling (831) 597-2858. The job center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The post Monterey County Workforce Development Board opens a new job center in Marina appeared first on KION546 .

