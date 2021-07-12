Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Revenge, Red Smoke And Rubber Trees: A Vietnam Ghost Story

By Interviews
NPR
 16 days ago

"Build Your House Around My Body" is a ghost story, a sprawling novel that spans generations. It has some set pieces familiar from Hollywood horror movies and Brothers Grimm fairy tales, like an exorcism and a haunted forest, but because this book is set in Vietnam, the forest is an overgrown rubber tree plantation. The exorcism doesn't have crucifixes or holy water. The story begins with the disappearance of a young woman named Winnie, and then it works its way backwards through time. Winnie has a lot in common with the author, Violet Kupersmith. They're both Vietnamese American women of mixed racial background who moved to Vietnam in their early 20s.

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ari Shapiro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brothers Grimm#Vietnamese#The Huffington Post#I#Vegetarian#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Vietnam
Related
Books & LiteratureNPR

The Rage And Wonder Of A Mother Unleashed (Literally)

NPR's Audie Cornish talks with Rachel Yoder about her new novel, Night*****: a surrealistic exploration of the exhilaration and rage of motherhood, with a mom who just might be turning into a dog. AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:. There are all kinds of places where new parents can get advice - books,...
CelebrationsVacaville Reporter

The Reporter needs your Nut Tree stories

Please share them with us and help to celebrate the Nut Tree’s centennial. The Reporter will be toasting the Nut Tree and what it has meant to the community during our Nut Tree Celebration Week, July 25-31. We would love to hear your experiences and share your stories and have...
Boston, MAnewmilfordspectrum.com

Vietnam War memorial in Boston vandalized with red paint

BOSTON (AP) — A Vietnam War memorial in Boston has been vandalized with red spray paint. Boston police say the the vandalism was discovered Thursday on the memorial in the Rose Garden in the city's Fenway neighborhood. . The red paint is scrawled across many of the names on the...
Books & LiteratureNewsday

'Love and Fury': Towering tale of early feminist

The poor historical novelist. It's so difficult to measure up to the contemporary gold standard of the genre: Hilary Mantel's "Wolf Hall" series. Her novels about Thomas Cromwell, chief minister to Henry VIII, are not only riveting stories, but they recast a controversial historical figure while contemplating the nature of power. So Samantha Silva has set herself a particularly difficult task by taking on another famous English historical figure in "Love and Fury: A Novel of Mary Wollstonecraft," a woman often called Britain's first feminist.]
MilitaryPosted by
Connecting Vets

The story behind 5 names on the Monson Vietnam Memorial

A Vietnam veteran from Monson, Mississippi has written a book that honors five hometown heroes who were killed in the war. Chuck Nothe said the idea for the book, “Five Names on a Granite Slab,” came from the Monson Vietnam Memorial, which lists the names of five men who were killed during the conflict.
WorldAtlas Obscura

The Story Behind Turkey’s Pricey, Fairy-Tale Ghost Town

Halfway between Istanbul and Ankara, in one of the most historic and beautiful parts of northwest Turkey, is a deep valley covered in dense pine forests and blessed with thermal springs. And in this valley is something that seems right out of a Disney movie: row upon row of identical, castle-like, turreted chateaus. When the occasional morning mist enshrouds the blue towers, it’s a dreamy scene, but when you look a little closer, something seems off. The roads between them are unfinished. Construction debris litters the ground. And there’s not a soul in sight. It’s a fairy tale ghost town, an ambitious, luxurious development project that fell victim to mismanagement and global financial currents.
MoviesPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Review: 'Here After' a unique ghost story about finding love after death

Dying doesn’t mean you can’t still fall in love. In many cases throughout pop culture, it’s the catalyst for finding one’s soulmate. Take “Here After,” a film from writer-director and Butler native Harry Greenberger that premiered Friday via video on demand. Its rules dictate that the dead can’t move on until they find true love with another kindred spirit. It’s an unfair system that serves as a fascinating satire of modern dating and how far some will go to find that special someone and hold onto them.
Public HealthNPR

What The Delta Variant And Vaccinations Look Like In Brazil, South Africa And Israel

While the entire world is going through this pandemic, different countries and regions are experiencing it differently. And we're going to talk now about what the situation looks like in a few different places - South Africa, Brazil and Israel and the Palestinian territories. Like the U.S., they are dealing with the more contagious delta variant. And while the vaccine is successful at preventing serious illness and death, many people can't get vaccinated. We're joined now by NPR's Daniel Estrin in Jerusalem, Eyder Peralta in Cape Town and Philip Reeves in Rio de Janeiro.
SportsPosted by
Fox News

Dutch skateboarder Candy Jacobs talks 'inhuman' conditions at Olympics quarantine hotel

Dutch skateboarder Candy Jacobs, who was set to compete in the Tokyo Olympics, called the conditions at her quarantine hotel "inhuman." Jacobs was quarantined after testing positive for coronavirus and has been in isolation for about eight days. She was forced to miss the street event in skateboarding’s Olympic debut. The 31-year-old said in an Instagram video she’s had to force officials to allow her to get fresh air because her window doesn’t open.
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

North Korean soldiers steal from civilians to celebrate end of Korean War

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Members of North Korea’s military are robbing citizens on the streets to secure materials needed to celebrate the signing of the July 27, 1953 armistice agreement that ended Korean War hostilities, sources in the country told RFA.
MoviesGizmodo

Captain America and Red Guardian to Meet... in an Unrelated Netflix Ghost Movie

In Black Widow, the Red Guardian talks about wanting to show down with Captain America. Well, he’s going to get his chance... sorta. Both David Harbour (Red Guardian in Black Widow) and Anthony Mackie (Captain America in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) are set to co-star in a new Netflix movie that has nothing to do with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, called We Have a Ghost.

Comments / 0

Community Policy