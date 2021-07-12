Cancel
Haitians Fear Gang Violence, But Are Also Wary Of International Intervention

NPR
 16 days ago

A team of U.S. officials is now helping Haiti investigate who killed the country's president last week. But despite calls from Haiti's interim government for security assistance, the U.S. is not currently pledging military support. Security is the top issue for many Haitians right now, according to Yvens Rumbold. He's director of communications for Policite, a public policy think tank in Haiti. He says many Haitians remain suspicious of international peacekeeping intervention, but he also rarely leaves his house because street violence has grown drastically in the last three years.

