Haitians Fear Gang Violence, But Are Also Wary Of International Intervention

As the old saying goes, with great power comes great responsibility. In the minds of many, it also comes with great expectations. China's military modernization and Russia's proficiency in hacking and disinformation aside, the U.S. military is still the finest fighting force on the planet. U.S. commanders in a war room in Tampa Bay, Florida, can plan a mission against a hard target and watch on their giant flat-screen televisions as U.S. special operations forces, bombers and unmanned drones execute it quickly and proficiently. This is a military that has won countless tactical engagements in the field and bloodied the nose of adversaries throughout history, whether it was a tin-pot dictator like the late Manuel Noriega or Wagner Group mercenaries in eastern Syria.