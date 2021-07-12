The Economic Crisis In Lebanon May Be One Of The Worst In The World Since The 1800s

While the entire world is going through this pandemic, different countries and regions are experiencing it differently. And we're going to talk now about what the situation looks like in a few different places - South Africa, Brazil and Israel and the Palestinian territories. Like the U.S., they are dealing with the more contagious delta variant. And while the vaccine is successful at preventing serious illness and death, many people can't get vaccinated. We're joined now by NPR's Daniel Estrin in Jerusalem, Eyder Peralta in Cape Town and Philip Reeves in Rio de Janeiro.