Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

The Economic Crisis In Lebanon May Be One Of The Worst In The World Since The 1800s

NPR
 16 days ago

Step out on the street in Beirut, Lebanon, and one thing you'll notice is a lot of traffic lights don't work. Then you might see the gas lines and bare shelves in once well-stocked pharmacies. Lebanon was a vacation spot, a tourist mecca, home to a thriving middle class. It is now in an economic crisis that has been grinding on for more than a year. Well, NPR's Ruth Sherlock has lived and reported from there for years, and she joins us now from Beirut.

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Crisis#Foreign Aid#Food Aid#Inflation#Npr#The World Bank#Mercedes#Bmws#The United Nations#Unicef#Lebanese#Facebook#Libantroc#The Lebanese Army#Verb8tm Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Country
Lebanon
News Break
Middle East
Related
Middle EastPosted by
The New Humanitarian

Syria’s ‘bread crisis’ in graphs

In the stiflingly hot summer of Syria’s eleventh year of war, people across the country are facing fuel shortages and rising food prices, alongside an inflation rate that has been soaring for nearly two years. But the impact of this economic implosion isn’t hitting all Syrians equally. The World Food...
AdvocacyVoice of America

Conflict and Economic Collapse in War-torn Yemen Worsening Hunger Crisis

GENEVA - The World Food Program warns Yemen's already alarming hunger crisis is worsening due to ongoing conflict and a rapidly declining economy that are sending food prices soaring. Of Yemen's population of just over 29 million people, around 21 million need humanitarian assistance. The United Nations, which considers Yemen...
Middle EastCleveland Jewish News

Hezbollah nominates prime minister as Lebanon wallows in fiscal, political crisis

Hezbollah appointed Lebanese businessman Najib Mikati as prime minister-designate after gaining the approval of parliament on Monday. “I don’t have a magic wand, and I can’t work miracles,” said Mikati after his nomination, reported Reuters. He said he at least had “the necessary international guarantees” to move forward. Mikati now...
Energy Industryharrisondaily.com

Lebanon signs deal to sell Iraqi fuel in move to ease crisis

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon signed a deal Saturday to broker Iraqi fuel sales in hopes of alleviating a crippling financial and energy crisis in the small Mediterranean country, Lebanese and Iraqi media …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
Middle EastArab American News

Lebanon spins further into crisis as Hariri abandons bid to form government

BEIRUT — Lebanese politician Saad al-Hariri abandoned his months-long effort to form a new government on Thursday, dimming the chances of a cabinet being agreed on any time soon that could start rescuing the country from financial meltdown. Hariri announced his decision after meeting with President Michel Aoun, saying it...
Middle EastBBC

Lebanon crisis deepens as PM-designate quits over cabinet deadlock

Lebanon's Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri has given up trying to form a new government after nine months of deadlock over its make-up, pushing the country deeper into crisis. Mr Hariri said it was clear that he would not be able to agree on cabinet positions with President Michel Aoun. The...
Public HealthNPR

What The Delta Variant And Vaccinations Look Like In Brazil, South Africa And Israel

While the entire world is going through this pandemic, different countries and regions are experiencing it differently. And we're going to talk now about what the situation looks like in a few different places - South Africa, Brazil and Israel and the Palestinian territories. Like the U.S., they are dealing with the more contagious delta variant. And while the vaccine is successful at preventing serious illness and death, many people can't get vaccinated. We're joined now by NPR's Daniel Estrin in Jerusalem, Eyder Peralta in Cape Town and Philip Reeves in Rio de Janeiro.
Worldsandiegouniontribune.com

Top US diplomat talks relocation of Afghan allies in Kuwait

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The United States is negotiating with Kuwait and other countries whether they can host Afghans who supported the American war effort and could face Taliban revenge attacks if they stay in Afghanistan, America’s top diplomat said Thursday. During a visit to tiny, oil-rich Kuwait, U.S....
JournalismNPR

New NPR Ethics Policy: It's OK For Journalists To Demonstrate (Sometimes)

NPR rolled out a substantial update to its ethics policy earlier this month, expressly stating that journalists may participate in activities that advocate for "the freedom and dignity of human beings" on both social media and in real life. The new policy eliminates the blanket prohibition from participating in "marches,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy