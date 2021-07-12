Obituary of Lieu Thi Thu Pham

Lieu Thi Thu Pham passed away peacefully on June 28, 2021. She was born and raised in Danang, Vietnam on November 20, 1950. As a teen, she worked with the American Army there and learned English. She married and moved to Saigon (Ho Chi Minh City). She was one of the many boat persons who escaped Vietnam in 1980, with her young son David. They lived in a refugee camp in Indonesia until they were accepted as refugees to Ithaca in 1985. She and her son became citizens and she fulfilled her dream of running a restaurant when she opened the Viet Huong restaurant on West State Street, Ithaca NY. She treated all her customers like family, greeted them by name and knew their favorite dishes. She was able to bring her daughters Velvet and Tiffany to live in Ithaca in 1997. Lieu is survived by her 3 children David, Tiffany and Velvet Nguyen. Additionally, she’s survived by 6 grandchildren – Elizabeth, Jennifer, Victoria, Nakia, Nathan, Jonathan and extended family throughout the US and Vietnam. Everyone who knew Lieu Pham loved her. She left the world a better place.