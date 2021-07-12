Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Obituary of Sherry Lynn Hinkle Wright

wxhc.com
 16 days ago

After a brief struggle with illness, Sherry L. Wright passed away peacefully with family at her bedside. Sherry was comfortable and ready to go to Heaven to be with her mother, father, grandmas, and her beloved Bassett Hound A-U. Sherry was one of the most caring, thoughtful, generous, and courageous people on Earth. She had a smile that lit up the world. She will always be loved and missed by her family and friends. God has a new angel in Heaven and she will serve him well.

www.wxhc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Wright
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Sherry Lynn#Education#Cortland High School#Wright Beard Funeral Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Florien, LAsabinetoday.com

Sherry Lynn Matthews Manasco Snell

Ladies and gentlemen, Sherry has left the building. Sherry Snell passed away quietly on July 15, 2021, and it was possibly the only quiet thing she ever did in all of her 71 years. She was many things to many people and will be mourned forever by friends and family far and wide. Sherry was the life of every party, with a personality that could fill stadiums, and she’s left a huge hole in our hearts. When asked whether her death was unexpected, we can’t say really say ‘no’ because she’d been ill for months, but on the other hand, most of us fully expected she would live forever.
San Clemente, CAsanclementetimes.com

Obituary: Juliette Lynn Fluchere Taylor

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Edinburgh, INRepublic

Rachelle Whittaker Hinkle

In Memory of Rachelle Whittaker Hinkle, 42, of Edinburgh, Indiana, survived by her two children Lucas and Renna Hinkle, her parents George and Kathy Whittaker, her in-laws Clark Hinkle, Pat Aldridge, and Maria (Lee) Price. Rachelle’s and Allen’s (her husband) lives were taken suddenly in the early morning hours of Monday, June 28, 2021, when a drunk driver drove the wrong way on a highway just outside of Louisville. Rachelle and her family were on their way home from visiting family in Tennessee.
Obituarieslocusmag.com

Patricia Kennealy-Morrison (1946-2021)

SF writer and music critic Patricia Kennealy-Morrison, 75, died July 23, 2021. Patricia Kennely was born March 4, 1946 in Brooklyn NY and grew up in Long Island NY. She attended St. Bonaventure University, where she studied journalism, and Binghamton University, graduating with an English Literature BA. After college she worked at Macmillan as a lexicographer and editorial assistant. She was one of the first women rock and roll critics, and was a writer and later editor-in-chief for music magazine Jazz & Pop in the 1960s. She also worked in advertising.
Olney, TXolneyenterprise.com

Sherry Altmiller Retires After 30 years

Sherry Altmiller’s retirement party was held Sat. July 17 at the Fort Belknap Conference Center in Olney. “It was such an honor to have so many friends plan this “surprise” retirement party. I felt so loved surrounded by family, friends, and former students, three of who were in my very first 1991 class,” Altmiller said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy