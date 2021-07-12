Obituary of Sherry Lynn Hinkle Wright
After a brief struggle with illness, Sherry L. Wright passed away peacefully with family at her bedside. Sherry was comfortable and ready to go to Heaven to be with her mother, father, grandmas, and her beloved Bassett Hound A-U. Sherry was one of the most caring, thoughtful, generous, and courageous people on Earth. She had a smile that lit up the world. She will always be loved and missed by her family and friends. God has a new angel in Heaven and she will serve him well.www.wxhc.com
