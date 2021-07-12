Obituary of Sherry Lynn Hinkle Wright

Ladies and gentlemen, Sherry has left the building. Sherry Snell passed away quietly on July 15, 2021, and it was possibly the only quiet thing she ever did in all of her 71 years. She was many things to many people and will be mourned forever by friends and family far and wide. Sherry was the life of every party, with a personality that could fill stadiums, and she’s left a huge hole in our hearts. When asked whether her death was unexpected, we can’t say really say ‘no’ because she’d been ill for months, but on the other hand, most of us fully expected she would live forever.