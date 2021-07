THUMBS-UP: Stuff the Bus events aren’t uncommon around here. But Mount Crawford is having its first in August and going a step further by making it a memorial event. For those not in the know, Stuff the Bus is a fundraiser of sorts, but instead of money, contributors are asked to donate school supplies. Sadly, yes, some students out there go without when it comes to pencils, pens, notepads and a bevy of other items essential during the school year.