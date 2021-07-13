Living With Change

Jewish Bible Translations: Personalities, Passions, Politics, Progress. THIS SURVEY of a vast terrain begins where its author’s involvement with the subject began. After entering Harvard to study Classics in 1970, he transferred to the Department of Near Eastern Languages and Civilizations, where he took a seminar on the Book of Joshua taught by Protestant theologian G. Ernest Wright. Wright regaled him with stories of Max Margolis, editor of the Jewish Publication Society of America Bible of 1917, and his student Harry M. Orlinsky, chief editor of the New Jewish Publication Society version of 1985 and of the Greek translation of Joshua. This was a headier brew than Homer and Aeschylus. Greenspoon was hooked, and his new account of Jewish translations of the Bible from the Septuagint onward, Jewish Bible Translations: Personalities, Passions, Politics, Progress, benefits from his warm fellow-feeling toward most of the Jewish translators he surveys. It also suffers from assumptions betrayed in the last word of the book’s subtitle, since any notion of “progress” may appear, on closer examination, to be more in the mind of the historian than in historical reality. Ironically, as his survey approaches the present era, Greenspoon identifies progress with certain kinds of emendation of the Hebrew text but not others, an ideological rift not that different from the issues he lays out with admirable clarity in his discussion of the first Greek translations.