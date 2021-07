SOMERVILLE, NJ – The Somerset County Diversity Festival committee is seeking community organizations to participate in the 2021 outdoor festival, which will occur on Oct. 9, 2021 from 12 to 4 p.m. Interested groups should have displays and materials that showcase what their organization is doing to promote diversity and to create opportunities for groups that are underrepresented, have access barriers, or have other challenges that make it hard for them to engage in community services. Materials related to what the organization is doing to promote diversity, equity and inclusion are also appropriate and would be welcomed at this event. The application deadline is Aug. 13.