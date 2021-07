The best part of Mazeed Aro-Lambo’s day might come in the evenings, when he puts down his medical books and prostate-cancer research thoughts, and slips on his soccer shoes. Aro-Lambo, 26, is pursuing his master’s degree in clinical and transitional science by day at Mayo Medical School, and playing minor-league soccer for Med City FC by night. In the not-so-distant future, he’ll graduate from medical school, complete a minimum of three years of medical residency, before becoming a full-fledged doctor of some sort, possibly specializing in urology.