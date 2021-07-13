Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Pete Alonso defends Home Run Derby title

Posted by 
Field Level Media
Field Level Media
 13 days ago

New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso rallied in the final round to successfully defend his Home Run Derby crown with a 23-22 win over Baltimore’s Trey Mancini.

Mancini, the feel-good story of the event, made a memorable run to the final but watched Alonso hit six straight homers in the bonus minute to win.

Alonso, the 2019 champion, hit one 509 feet during the final round to top Mancini.

“I’ve done this before, and I’m confident in my ability to hit it out of the ballpark,” Alonso said on the field after his win.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LJ6Mi_0av4iI6Z00
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Up until the finals, four homers went 513 feet or farther, with Juan Soto of the Washington Nationals hitting the longest at 520 feet. Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani, the crowd favorite next to Colorado’s own Trevor Story, didn’t disappoint, but he didn’t reach the second round, falling to Soto 31-28.

Mancini, who missed all of 2020 after a colon cancer diagnosis, edged Oakland’s Matt Olson 24-23 in the first round, and he beat Story 13-12 in the semifinal. Alonso edged Soto 16-15 to reach the final again.

Juan Soto Outduels Shohei Ohtani

The semifinals seemed anticlimactic after the drama played out between Soto and Ohtani in the first round. Soto hit 22 and Ohtani rallied to match him after the three minutes plus the bonus time. Ohtani didn’t hit his first homer until his 10th swing.

Soto hit six in the one-minute tiebreaker, and Ohtani again tied him, although he missed on his last three, when any one of them would have given him the win.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O7cfm_0av4iI6Z00
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Soto connected on all of his chances in the three-swing second tiebreaker, and Ohtani topped a grounder on his first swing, giving Soto the win 31-28. Ohtani hugged Soto to congratulate him.

Pete Alonso Starts Strong

Alonso was the big hitter in the first round. He had 25 before the bonus round, including one that went 514 feet, which would have been a record if not for Soto’s blast.

Alonso had 10 more homers in the one-minute bonus round to finish with 35, more than enough to beat the 28 by Kansas City catcher Salvador Perez.

Mancini was the first hitter of the night and had to sweat out Olson’s late charge to win by a single homer.

Story edged Texas slugger Joey Gallo in the first round 20-19. Gallo had 11 home runs before the bonus time and hit eight more after that, but his last swing was a short fly and the crowd cheered because he fell short of Story’s total of 20.

–Field Level Media (@FieldLevelMedia)

Comments / 0

Field Level Media

Field Level Media

Kirkland, WA
785
Followers
2K+
Post
140K+
Views
ABOUT

Field Level Media features a network of 200+ professional writers and editors providing breaking sports news, analysis and coverage of more than 7,000 annual events.

 https://fieldlevelmedia.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Alonso
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Juan Soto
Person
Matt Olson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Nationals#Home Run Derby#Fieldlevelmedia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
Related
MLBPosted by
Field Level Media

Liam Hendriks makes big splash on national TV, hot mic

DENVER — The All-Star Game wasn’t the Coors Field hitting expo fans expected, but Liam Hendriks provided unexpected fireworks in the ninth inning. Hendriks closed out the American League’s 5-2 win over the National League on Tuesday night with a flurry of pitches and colorful metaphors that fit his personality. The Chicago White Sox pitcher was mic’d up by FOX Sports and he threw nearly as many swear words as fastballs in his one inning of work.
MLBPosted by
Field Level Media

MLB All-Star Game: N.L. favored to win slugfest

The National League is the consensus favorite in what the public anticipates to be a high-scoring All-Star Game at Coors Field in Denver on Tuesday night. Washington Nationals right-hander Max Scherzer will start for the N.L., which is being backed by 61 percent of the bets and 57 percent of the handle as a 1.5-run favorite at DraftKings. Meanwhile, the American League will send Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani to the mound.
MLBPosted by
Field Level Media

AL wins 8th straight All-Star Game over NL, 5-2

DENVER — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Mike Zunino homered, Xander Bogaerts had two hits with an RBI, and the American League topped the National League 5-2 in the 91st All-Star Game on Tuesday night. J.T. Realmuto homered for the NL, which has lost eight straight All-Star Games. Guererro took home...
MLBBleacher Report

One Realistic Trade Each MLB Team Should Make Before Deadline

Colorado's Trevor StoryDavid Zalubowski/Associated Press. Major League Baseball's All-Star Game is less than a week away, and that means we are less than a week from entering the heart of trade-rumors season. The second half of July is always full of dugout hug watches, fake Ken Rosenthal Twitter accounts, and equal parts breaking news and wild speculation as we try to get a sense of which teams are buying and selling before the July 31 deadline.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

2 trades Red Sox can make to bury the Yankees in AL East race

If the Boston Red Sox want to continue to push the New York Yankees down the AL East standings, they should consider making these two moves at the trade deadline. The Boston Red Sox are enjoying quite a bit of success during the first half of the 2021 season. With manager Alex Cora back in the dugout, the Red Sox now sat in first place in the AL East with a 47-31 record entering Monday’s game against the Kansas City Royals. Sure, the Red Sox are in first place, but look at what they have done to the rival New York Yankees thus far.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Yankees’ Gerrit Cole sells Pirates’ Adam Frazier as trade deadline upgrade

If Adam Frazier ends up in pinstripes, he’ll have Gerrit Cole to thank. The New York Yankees ace was talking up the Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Monday in Denver. Frazier, a first-time All-Star who’s in the starting lineup for the National League in the 2021 MLB All-Star Game, continues to be mentioned as a possible trade deadline candidate. And Cole made it quite clear where he stands. Per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette:
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

10 MLB star players most likely to be traded at 2021 deadline, ranked

Major League Baseball’s non-waiver July 30 trade deadline is fast approaching. MLB teams are determining whether they want to ‘sell’ off their star talent in order to acquire young, future assets or ‘buy’ premier talent to contend for a championship this season. According to reports, the slumping Chicago Cubs are...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Former Red Sox, Mets Pitcher To Retire After 2021

In 2006, the Boston Red Sox paid a king’s ransom for the right to sign Daisuke Matsuzaka, a superstar in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball league. He hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2014, but he continued to play professional baseball. At the end of this season, he will hang up his glove.
MLBTMZ.com

MLB Fan Suffers Bloody Gash After Getting Hit By Violent Punches During Mariners Game

A fan at a Seattle Mariners game left the ballpark this weekend with a gnarly gash on his forehead ... after he took two HUGE punches to the face during a fight in the stands. The wild scene was all captured on video during the Mariners' game Friday night against the Oakland A's ... when two fans got into an argument that turned violent.
MLBFOX Sports

Rogers expected to start for Miami against Atlanta

LINE: Marlins -107, Braves -111; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Miami and Atlanta will meet on Saturday. The Marlins are 21-20 in home games in 2020. The Miami offense has compiled a .230 batting average as a team this season, Garrett Cooper leads the team with a mark of .286.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Padres’ Big Trade

The San Diego Padres are going for it. Sunday evening, the NL West contenders made the first huge move of the trade deadline. San Diego has acquired All-Star second baseman Adam Frazier from the Pittsburgh Pirates. ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan was the first to report the move. “The San...
MLBCBS Sports

Royals' Salvador Perez: Records rare steal

Perez went 1-for-5 with a stolen base in Wednesday's 6-3 win over Milwaukee. The stolen base was Perez's first of the year, and he's never had more than one in a season. The 31-year-old has been solid since the All-Star break, going 6-for-19 (.316) with three RBI and a run scored in his last five games. Whether behind the dish or at designated hitter, Perez should continue to have an everyday role in the lineup.
MLBdodgersdigest.com

Rockies 9, Dodgers 6: Pathetic

—— The Dodgers seem to have faced Chi Chi Gonzalez in every other game this month, and they faced him again tonight for the Rockies. That familiarity perhaps showed itself early. Chris Taylor doubled to lead off the 1st, but Gonzalez rebounded with two outs. However, that’s when the barrage...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Matt Olson moving up home run leaderboard

Expectations were high for Matt Olson heading into the 2021 season. The Oakland A’s first baseman was projected to tie Mike Trout for the American League lead in home runs while becoming a dark horse candidate for the MVP award. Olson certainly had his work cut out for him in order to be the player the baseball world had hoped for.

Comments / 0

Community Policy