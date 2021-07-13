Cancel
Shortening seasonal parking requirements see support

------ What happened: The Rochester City Council discussed a proposal to shorten the timeframe for the city's seasonal parking restrictions. Why does this matter: The change would cut two months off the period requiring alternate-side parking, setting it from Nov. 1 to April 1. What's next: The city council will...

Patrick Keane
Street Parking#Alternate Side Parking#The City Council
