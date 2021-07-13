Shortening seasonal parking requirements see support

(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City's City Council will be hard at work this week as the budgeting process for the next fiscal year begins. The commissioners are slated to meet Monday-Thursday this week at 8 a.m. each day in the ROWE Safety Complex to begin the fiscal year that begins on October 1st. Mayor Bryan Bequette says the first part of the budgeting process is an evaluation of where the city is at when it comes to revenue.