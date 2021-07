American International Group Inc., the New York City-headquartered American multinational insurer, had issued a statement later this week saying that the insurance corporation having operational in more than 80 countries, had been mulling an initial offering to divest part of its life and retirement business, while Blackstone Group Inc., the world’s largest alternative asset manager, had agreed to purchase a sizable stake in the insurer’s life and retirement arm, sources familiar with the subject-matter had unveiled on condition of anonymity given the scale of sensitivity of the issue.