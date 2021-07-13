Bridgeport to begin summer-long road project
Jul. 13—BRIDGEPORT — Bridgeport is set to embark on a multi-month roadway maintenance project. City officials announced July 12 that the Department of Public Facilities will begin milling and paving roads throughout Bridgeport this week. The milling involves grinding and removing the outermost layer of pavement, which leaves the road rough in the meantime. Work crews then lay down new asphalt on the milled sections.www.tribuneledgernews.com
