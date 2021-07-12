Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Erie County, NY

Music Monday – Cooper Alan is performing at the Erie County Fair

WKBW-TV
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTic Tok star Cooper Alan has been blowing up all over TikTok and he is coming to the Erie County Fair. He says had the song “Colt 45 (Country Remix)”, going for a little while on TikTok and he started out making a video of him, kind of off the top of his head writing county words to that song which is a legendary song and people liked it so he recorded it and people liked it. He says a couple of weeks ago he started getting tagged in this video on TikTok of RVSHVD who he doesn’t know personally but certainly heard of and is a fan of. RVSHVD laid his verse down of this song and Cooper said we have to get this in there right now so they got it in in the nick of time, He says RVSHVD is another awesome TikTok artist and Cooper says he loves his vibe and his sound is super cool.

www.wkbw.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
County
Erie County, NY
State
New York State
Erie County, NY
Entertainment
Buffalo, NY
Entertainment
City
Buffalo, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Bills#The Erie County Fair#Tiktok Of Rvshvd#Western New York#The Bills Mafia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Related
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Google delays return to office, mandates vaccines

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Google is postponing a return to the office for most workers until mid-October and rolling out a policy that will eventually require everyone to be vaccinated once its sprawling campuses are fully reopened. The more highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus is driving a...
Arlington, TXNBC News

GOP's Jake Ellzey wins U.S. House seat over Trump-backed rival

ARLINGTON, Texas — Republican Jake Ellzey of Texas won a U.S. House seat on Tuesday night over rival backed by Donald Trump, dealing the former president a defeat in a test of his endorsement power since leaving office. Ellzey’s come-from-behind victory over Republican Susan Wright, the widow of the late...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

GOP, Democrats battle over masks in House, Senate

Masks are once again emerging as a flash point on Capitol Hill after Congress’s top doctor issued new guidance and cases ramp back up due to the delta variant of COVID-19. More than half a dozen Republican lawmakers refused to comply with a reinstated requirement Wednesday that everyone wear masks on the House side of the Capitol, which followed new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance the day before urging everyone in high-risk areas to wear masks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy