Music Monday – Cooper Alan is performing at the Erie County Fair

Tic Tok star Cooper Alan has been blowing up all over TikTok and he is coming to the Erie County Fair. He says had the song “Colt 45 (Country Remix)”, going for a little while on TikTok and he started out making a video of him, kind of off the top of his head writing county words to that song which is a legendary song and people liked it so he recorded it and people liked it. He says a couple of weeks ago he started getting tagged in this video on TikTok of RVSHVD who he doesn’t know personally but certainly heard of and is a fan of. RVSHVD laid his verse down of this song and Cooper said we have to get this in there right now so they got it in in the nick of time, He says RVSHVD is another awesome TikTok artist and Cooper says he loves his vibe and his sound is super cool.