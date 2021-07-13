Bridgeport Hospital creates special meal program for those at risk of frequent hospitalizations

PORTSMOUTH – Portsmouth Regional Hospital is expanding its efforts to educate the next generation of healthcare providers. The hospital began the second academic year of its Graduate Medical Education program July 1, 2021, as an affiliate member of Tufts University School of Medicine. PRH has initial accreditation status for its three-year Internal Medicine Residency program, Family Medicine Residency program, as well as initial accreditation for its Psychiatry Residency program from the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education. Portsmouth Regional Hospital is the third teaching hospital in the state of New Hampshire and the first such in 25 years, along with Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center and Concord Hospital.