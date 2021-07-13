Police beat July 13
Charged in crash: Raymond Matthew Snopek Jr., 32, of 108 Brook Ave., Canton Township, is charged by state police with endangering the welfare of a child, driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless endangerment, court records show. The charges stem from allegations he drove his pickup truck 25 feet down an embankment with a child as a passenger about 1 a.m. Sunday in the 3700 block of Route 40. District Judge James Saieva Jr. sent Snopek to Washington County jail on $25,000 bond.observer-reporter.com
