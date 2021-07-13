Is Prevagen the ‘silver bullet’ supplement to treat Alzheimer’s disease? Distinguishing hope from hype in the battle against cognitive decline
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. The avalanche of TV ads for Prevagen that coincided with my reaching Medicare age has inspired me to investigate what’s coming for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) – real treatments. Prevagen is not that.geneticliteracyproject.org
Comments / 4