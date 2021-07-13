Viewpoint: How does the scientifically bankrupt claim glyphosate poses harm to humans remain popular? By dishonest ‘reporting,’ including from scientists who put ideology over evidence
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. The Conversation bills itself as a website designed to “Unlock the knowledge of researchers and academics to provide the public with clarity and insight into society’s biggest problems.” Their science commentary is generally very good, and I wouldn’t hesitate to recommend it to anyone—at least I wouldn’t have hesitated until I read this article: While debate rages over glyphosate-based herbicides, farmers are spraying them all over the world.geneticliteracyproject.org
