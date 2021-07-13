Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albuquerque, NM

How the human brain resembles drug dealers in Albuquerque

By Browse Authors
geneticliteracyproject.org
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. David Eagleman, 50, is an American neuroscientist, bestselling author and presenter of the BBC series The Brain, as well as co-founder and chief executive officer of Neosensory, which develops devices for sensory substitution. His area of specialty is brain plasticity, and that is the subject of his new book, Livewired, which examines how experience refashions the brain, and shows that it is a much more adaptable organ than previously thought.

geneticliteracyproject.org

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Alexa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Brain#Brain Power#Brain Plasticity#Glp#American#Neosensory#French#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
BBC
News Break
Science
Related
Sciencespring.org.uk

Lack Of This Vitamin Linked To Brain Damage

Low levels have also been linked to Alzheimer’s disease, as well as cancer and heart disease. A diet low in vitamin D could be causing brain damage, research suggests. Scientists have found that rats fed a diet low in vitamin D have lower cognitive performance. The rats also show damage...
TravelNew York Post

Human brains are capable of ‘mental time travel,’ study says

The passage of time is all in your mind. Human brains independently measure episodic movement — that’s a trippy finding reported by French and Dutch researchers in a new study published Monday in the Journal of Neuroscience. Our brains possess “an internal or inherent flow of time, that was not...
SciencePosted by
ScienceAlert

Just One Dose of Magic Mushroom Compound Regrows Lost Brain Connections in Mice

Psilocybin, the active psychedelic compound in magic mushrooms, has some curious effects on the human brain. There's the obvious, of course - hallucinations - but of increasing interest to scientists is its potential effectiveness as an antidepressant. A recent trial showed that psilocybin was just as effective at managing depression as the most commonly prescribed type of antidepressant drug, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs). There have been hints that psychedelics can induce neural adaptations, yet what psilocybin actually does to the brain and how long the effects last isn't exactly clear. Researchers have now investigated this in mice, and found that the...
Sciencesciencealert.com

A Never-Before-Seen Type of Signal Has Been Detected in The Human Brain

Scientists have discovered a unique form of cell messaging occurring in the human brain that's not been seen before. Excitingly, the discovery hints that our brains might be even more powerful units of computation than we realized. Early last year, researchers from institutes in Germany and Greece reported a mechanism...
DrinksPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

This study shows the deep cause of alcoholism

In a new study published in Science Advances, researchers found the physical origin of alcohol addiction is located in a network of the human brain that regulates our response to danger. The research is from the University of Warwick and elsewhere. One author is Professor Jianfeng Feng. The medial orbitofrontal...
ScienceInverse

Scientists discover the ancient birthplace of marijuana

For thousands of years, humans have lit up around the world, enjoying the high that comes from cannabis. But the controversial politics surrounding the drug has made it difficult for scientists to figure out its genetic origins. Where did cannabis come from and how did it evolve into the potent green that brings us pleasure?
CancerWestport News

New Hope? They find a 'superbody' capable of fighting all variants of COVID-19

Several parts of the world are facing an upturn in COVID-19 infections, mostly of the Delta variant that has caused much concern throughout the world. With a hopeful news, the magazine Nature reported on a group of scientists who found the S2H97 a "superanticuerpo" with properties to fight many variations of the virus.
Sciencescitechdaily.com

“Feel Good” Brain Chemical Dopamine Can Be Willfully Controlled

Neuroscientists show that mice can learn to manipulate random dopamine impulses for reward. From the thrill of hearing an ice cream truck approaching to the spikes of pleasure while sipping a fine wine, the neurological messenger known as dopamine has been popularly described as the brain’s “feel good” chemical related to reward and pleasure.
ScienceScience Daily

Newfound human brain cell type helps center people in mental maps

Columbia University School of Engineering and Applied Science. A previously unknown kind of human brain cell appears to help people center themselves in their personal maps of the world, according to a new study from neuroscientists at Columbia Engineering. This discovery sheds light on the cellular mechanisms underlying navigation and memory in humans, as well as what parts of the brain might get disrupted during the kinds of memory impairments common in neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's.
Sciencehealthing.ca

Device shrinks brain tumour in first human trial

A new method for treating glioblastoma using a non-invasive, oscillating magnetic field successfully shrunk an aggressive brain tumour by 31 per cent in its first human trial. The case study, which appears in Frontiers in Oncology, revealed the patient was left with few options after radical surgical excision, chemoradiotherapy and experimental gene therapy were all unable to prevent the arrival of end-stage recurrent glioblastoma. The 53-year-old patient, who was granted compassionate use approval for the innovative therapy, died from an unrelated cause before the treatment ran its course. But an autopsy approved by the family unveiled its massive potential.
EngineeringNeuroscience News

Mind and Matter: Modeling the Human Brain With Machine Learning

Summary: Researchers created a new human brain model using machine learning-based optimization of required user profile information. We all like to think that we know ourselves best, but, given that our brain activity is largely governed by our subconscious mind, it is probably our brain that knows us better! While this is only a hypothesis, researchers from Japan have already proposed a content recommendation system that assumes this to be true.
ScienceColumbia University

How Brains Get “In the Zone”

NEW YORK – From an athlete competing in the Olympics to a painter absorbed in their art, we’ve all experienced what it feels like to be “in the zone”: that intense focus, that drive to do something we’re good at. Now, scientists studying mice may have uncovered some of the...
Healthnews4sanantonio.com

Addicted America: Drugs, the body and the brain

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — In our series on addiction, we have largely focused on the social and emotional consequences of drugs and the way the demands of sobriety often overwhelm users. But the price a drug addiction extracts is more than emotional. With excessive use, the mind writes the check...
Sciencehealththoroughfare.com

CRISPR Therapy and Genetic Disorders

Recent studies and clinical trials show that NTLA-2001 successfully reduced TTR proteins, considered responsible for ATTR (transthyretin amyloidosis). The NTLA-2001 was used in a clinical study, and this gene-editing technology proved to be a success. Intellia Therapeutics and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ conducted the study. They stated that the Phase 1 study was meant to see if NTLA-2001 was effective in patients suffering from hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis with polyneuropathy.
ScienceNewswise

How the Brain Paints the Beauty of a Landscape

Newswise — How does a view of nature gain its gloss of beauty? We know that the sight of beautiful landscapes engages the brain's reward systems. But how does the brain transform visual signals into aesthetic ones? Why do we perceive a mountain vista or passing clouds as beautiful? A research team from the Max Planck Institute for Empirical Aesthetics has taken up this question and investigated how our brains proceed from merely seeing a landscape to feeling its aesthetic impact.
Sciencepsychologytoday.com

How Memories of Smell Are Planted in the Brain

Smells have the ability to trigger vivid memories from the past. New research explored how memories of smell are encoded and stored in the brain. A protein called BMPR-2 may strengthen neural connections linked to specific smells encountered during early development and prune others. Over a century ago, Marcel Proust...
Sciencewnctimes.com

'Feel good' brain messenger can be willfully controlled, new study reveals

Science Daily -- Neuroscientists show that mice can learn to manipulate random dopamine impulses for reward. Researchers have discovered that spontaneous impulses of dopamine, the neurological messenger known as the brain's 'feel good' chemical, occur in the brain of mice. The study found that mice can willfully manipulate these random dopamine pulses for reward.
Cancerbostonnews.net

Study on drug helpful for noncancerous brain tumor patients

Washington [US], July 16 (ANI): A new study indicated that the blood pressure drug losartan may benefit patients with neurofibromatosis type 2 (NF2), a hereditary condition associated with vestibular schwannomas, or noncancerous tumors along the nerves in the brain that are involved with hearing and balance. The research was led...
Healthpsychologytoday.com

Do Psychedelics and Prayer Activate Similar Brain Regions?

Psychedelics and prayer both produce alterations of perceptions and mood, and both have anxiolytic, analgesic, and antidepressant properties. Following a week-long intense spiritual retreat, there were significant changes in the cingulate, frontal, and temporal cortexes. Ayahuasca, DMT, psilocybin, LSD, and mescaline acutely activated the frontal cortex, temporal cortex, and cingulate...

Comments / 1

Community Policy