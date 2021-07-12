Memphis basketball team wins Orlando AAU tournament after coach's son, 4, drowns

BILLINGS, Mont. – Kicking off the 2021-22 season with one of the premier NCAA Division II events, the Montana State University Billings women’s basketball team is set to host the D2CCA Tip Off at the Trailhead tournament November 5-7. The 15-game, three-day event will showcase 10 of the top women’s basketball programs in the country and will be the largest women’s basketball tournament ever hosted by the Yellowjacket program. “I was very excited to hear MSUB was chosen to host the D2 CCA Women’s Basketball Tipoff Classic for 2021 & 2023,” said MSUB head coach Kevin Woodin, who enters his 18th season in charge of the program. “Originally, I was hoping to acquire 4-6 teams but to have 10 teams coming now for the tourney is amazing. We have teams representing six different NCAA D2 conferences and from all over the United States and Canada. The level of play will be incredible and our basketball program will benefit from this special event. I truly hope people will attend as the Tipoff Classic will be awesome for both MSUB and our community. I really wanted to get this event to Billings to showcase women’s basketball on a national stage, and November 5th can’t come soon enough.”