Did the global pandemic trigger a worldwide mental health crisis? Here’s why those fears never played out

Throughout the pandemic, we’ve all faced challenges that we never expected. From the front-line workers to the vulnerable shielders, many people have had their lives turned upside down over the past year and a half. For mums, the pandemic certainly hasn’t been an easy ride. Between juggling home-schooling, home working, or coping with pregnancy, there has been little opportunity for mums to take care of their own mental health. So far, the pandemic has been an uphill battle for parents everywhere, and mums need mental health support now more than ever.