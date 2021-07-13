Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Organic pesticide copper sulfate—unlike glyphosate—is a carcinogen, kills beneficial insects, decimates soil, pollutes water. It also works. Here are political and science reasons why regulators give it a free pass

By Browse Authors
geneticliteracyproject.org
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Europe is currently in a frenzy trying to drum up enough support to dramatically rollback approvals of targeted synthetic pesticides, the backbone of conventional agriculture. Leveraging the ongoing public debate about the pending new Green Deal and Farm to Fork policies, activists are calling for tighter restrictions and in some cases outright bans. Last month, Switzerland came close to banning synthetic pesticides, and the measure is sure to get resurrected.

geneticliteracyproject.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pesticides#Organic Food#Organic Farmers#Organic Products#Glp#The European Union#Eu#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
News Break
Science
Country
Switzerland
Related
AgriculturePosted by
Salon

The myth that meat is essential for human health could harm us all

This article originally appeared on Independent Media Institute. Bacon and eggs for breakfast, a turkey sandwich for lunch, and roasted chicken for dinner are some of the go-to meal choices in America where meat is considered an essential part of the everyday diet. Historically, Americans have been led to believe...
AgricultureTree Hugger

What Does Organic Mean?

Although organic farming has gained an immense amount of momentum over the last two decades, the term was actually coined back in the 1940s. English agriculturalist Walter James first used it as a way to describe a farm as a living “organism,” while the founder of the Rodale Institute published his own farming methods that refrained from the use of chemicals around the same time. As safety concerns over the use of synthetic fertilizers and pesticides in food grew throughout the 1990s, so did the popularity and demand for organic products. Today, the annual global organic market exceeds $100 billion, with about 2.8 million organic producers operating worldwide.
Agriculturesoutheastproduceweekly.com

Bayer Reinforces Commitment To Increasing Fruit And Vegetable Consumption

Market-leader Bayer reaffirmed its commitment to promoting increased worldwide consumption of fruits and vegetables with the announcement of new portfolio innovations and a business strategy for horticulture. The strategy focuses on activities that deliver tailored solutions to the farm, advance sustainable innovations on the farm and address value chain and consumer needs beyond the farm.
Agriculturegeneticliteracyproject.org

In search of sustainability: EU scientists urge policymakers to embrace both organic farming and genetically engineered crops

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. For more sustainability on a global level, EU legislation should be changed to allow the use of gene editing in organic farming. This is what an international research team involving the Universities of Bayreuth and Göttingen demands in a paper published in the journal “Trends in Plant Science”.
Agriculturenewsdakota.com

Soy Sustainability Protocol Reaches 100-Million Metric Tons of Exports

(NAFB) – The U.S. Soybean Export Council, United Soybean Board, and the American Soybean Association are happy to announce a new milestone for U.S. soy exports. More than 100 million metric tons of U.S. Soy Sustainability Assurance Protocol verified soy has been exported internationally over the seven years since the program launched in 2014. With the growing demand for sustainable soy globally, the SSAP has been recognized as compliant with the European Manufacturers’ Federation Soy Sourcing Guidelines, the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee’s sustainable sourcing code for ag products, the Consumer Goods Forum, and more.
Medical & Biotechgeneticliteracyproject.org

Tofu waste used to make less expensive and more ethical cell-based meat

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Researchers at Nanyang Technological University (NTU) are finding new uses for okara — the pulp leftover from making soy-based foods like soy milk and tofu. It contains high amounts of protein and fibre.
Agriculturegeneticliteracyproject.org

How the anti-GMO movement devolved from dangerous to irksome to irrelevant

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Introduced in the 1990s, crops genetically engineered (GE) to withstand exposure to the weed killer glyphosate (Roundup) were a game-changer for agriculture. They saved many farmers money on weed control, slashed greenhouse gas emissions caused by tilling and fossil fuel use, and indirectly boosted crop yields, all of which translated into lower food prices for consumers.
Agriculturegeneticliteracyproject.org

Greenpeace denounces Philippines’ approval of nutrition-enhanced GMO Golden Rice

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Greenpeace Philippines called on Agriculture Secretary William D. Dar to reverse the Bureau of Plant Industry’s (BPI) decision to approve the commercial propagation of Golden Rice. The biosafety permit given by the BPI is the last regulatory requirement that developers need to secure prior to the rice variety’s commercial propagation.
AgricultureNature.com

Irrigated areas drive irrigation water withdrawals

A sustainable management of global freshwater resources requires reliable estimates of the water demanded by irrigated agriculture. This has been attempted by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) through country surveys and censuses, or through Global Models, which compute irrigation water withdrawals with sub-models on crop types and calendars, evapotranspiration, irrigation efficiencies, weather data and irrigated areas, among others. Here we demonstrate that these strategies err on the side of excess complexity, as the values reported by FAO and outputted by Global Models are largely conditioned by irrigated areas and their uncertainty. Modelling irrigation water withdrawals as a function of irrigated areas yields almost the same results in a much parsimonious way, while permitting the exploration of all model uncertainties. Our work offers a robust and more transparent approach to estimate one of the most important indicators guiding our policies on water security worldwide.
Agricultureedf.org

Soil carbon credits have potential but need clear standards

Soil carbon contributes meaningfully to climate mitigation and resilience efforts. Scientists estimate that agricultural soils could remove 4-6% of annual U.S. emissions. Credits for soil carbon sequestration, however, lack comparability and consistency, which has created uncertainty in the marketplace. In a new report — Agricultural Soil Carbon Credits: Making sense...
AgricultureVSC NEWS

Results from Vegetable Chemical Use Survey

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service released the results of its 2020 Agricultural Chemical Use Survey of vegetable producers across the country. The data relates to pesticide use and pest management practices on 22 different vegetable crops. Producers in 18 states participated in the survey, which included...
AgriculturePhys.org

Philippines approves GMO 'golden rice' for commercial production

The Philippines became the world's first country Friday to approve the commercial production of genetically modified "golden rice" that experts hope will combat childhood blindness and save lives in the developing world. A biosafety permit issued by government regulators paves the way for the rice—enriched with the vitamin A precursor...
Agricultureagrinews-pubs.com

New herbicide tool for farmers in 2022

JOHNSTON, Iowa — A new corn herbicide from Corteva Agrisience will give farmers a powerful, flexible solution to help them control weeds with three modes of action. “We are excited to announce Resicore XL is a new corn herbicide coming to the market in 2022 that will give farmers weed control that they trust with next level application flexibility and crop safety,” said Brandon Walter, Corteva Agriscience U.S. product manager for corn herbicides.
Medical & Biotechgeneticliteracyproject.org

Consistent global regulations essential to bring cell-based meat into the mainstream

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Singapore’s historical approval of cell-based meat late last year spurred industry momentum, but there remains a lack of clarity on global regulations, said Harini Venkataraman, PhD, analyst at Lux Research and author of [a new] report.
Industrynutraingredients-usa.com

Nutrasource gets US Patent for GMO testing method

The United States Patent and Trademark Office has granted a patent to Guelph, Canada-based Nutrasource on “Methods for detecting genetically modified organisms” for its IGEN certification program. US Patent number 11,060,126​ was granted on July 13, 2021, and welcomed by William Rowe, President and CEO of Nutrasource Pharmaceutical and Nutraceutical...
EuropeEverydayHealth.com

Why Are Some Food Additives That Are Banned In Europe Still Used in the U.S.?

It might surprise you to learn that certain food additives found in bread, baked goods, and candy on grocery store shelves in the United States aren’t allowed in Europe. Likewise, European Union regulations prohibit the use of different drugs and hormones given to farm animals to promote growth or increase milk production that are permitted in the United States.
AgriculturePosted by
UPI News

Electrical security system helps tomato plants sound alarm when insects attack

July 20 (UPI) -- When caterpillars began munching on the fruits of a particular type of tomato plant, an electrical signal is sent from the fruit to the rest of the plant. Most plant studies focus on the flow of nutrients and biochemical signals from plant to tomato, but for the latest study -- published Tuesday in the journal Frontiers in Sustainable Food Systems -- scientists set out to investigate the signal-sending capabilities of a plant's fruits.

Comments / 0

Community Policy