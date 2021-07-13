Organic pesticide copper sulfate—unlike glyphosate—is a carcinogen, kills beneficial insects, decimates soil, pollutes water. It also works. Here are political and science reasons why regulators give it a free pass
Europe is currently in a frenzy trying to drum up enough support to dramatically rollback approvals of targeted synthetic pesticides, the backbone of conventional agriculture. Leveraging the ongoing public debate about the pending new Green Deal and Farm to Fork policies, activists are calling for tighter restrictions and in some cases outright bans. Last month, Switzerland came close to banning synthetic pesticides, and the measure is sure to get resurrected.
