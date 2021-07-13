Cancel
Penn, PA

Penn’s Center for Ethics and the Rule of Law Moves to Annenberg Public Policy Center

upenn.edu
 14 days ago

The Center for Ethics and the Rule of Law (CERL) at the University of Pennsylvania will become formally affiliated with the University’s Annenberg Public Policy Center (APPC), moving from Penn Law, the centers announced on June 24. The decision, effective July 1, 2021, was fueled by the centers’ desire to join forces and have a greater impact in promoting and strengthening the rule of law in democratic governance.

almanac.upenn.edu

