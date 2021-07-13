Cancel
To Be Honest receives grant from Indiana Arts Commission

By KPC News Service
Evening Star
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Indiana Arts Commission announced it has awarded $3,650 to To Be Honest Inc., through the Arts Organization Support grant program, it was announced Monday. During its June 25 quarterly business meeting, the Commission approved funding recommendations for the Arts Project Support and Arts Organization Support grant programs. More than 590 applications were reviewed by 167 Hoosiers from around the state specializing in arts, community development and finance.

