To Be Honest receives grant from Indiana Arts Commission

Grant will support innovative programming for individuals with Autism. The Nicholas Center (TNC), has been awarded a grant from Manhasset Community Fund to support programming and services for individuals with Autism and per the grant award, “to acknowledge the significance of the work that The Nicholas Center does.” The Nicholas Center is a pre-eminent nonprofit specializing in Autism support, vocational training, community partnership and peer connection. The organization works with more than 100 individuals in two locations and offers virtual programming launched during the COVID shut-down in 2020. The organization celebrates its 10th Anniversary this year.