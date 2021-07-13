Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

CRISPR gene drives have been deployed in plants — opening the way to breeding resilient crops better able to withstand drought and disease

By Browse Authors
geneticliteracyproject.org
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. With a goal of breeding resilient crops that are better able to withstand drought and disease, University of California San Diego scientists have developed the first CRISPR-Cas9-based gene drive in plants.

geneticliteracyproject.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Salk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crispr#Drought#Gene#Disease#Biotechnology#Glp#Arabidopsis#Crispr Cas9
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
General Motors
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
News Break
Science
News Break
Biology
Related
Agriculturesoutheastagnet.com

New Reports Indicate Beef Cattle Liquidation is Underway

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) released two cattle related reports on Friday. One being the monthly Cattle on Feed Report, which shows the number of cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the U.S. for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 11.3 million head on July 1, 2021. That is 1 percent below July 1, 2020.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

SARS-CoV-2 interacts with unusual RNA structures in human cells

SARS-CoV-2 The SARS-CoV-2, the virus behind the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, continues to spread across the globe, infecting over 194 million people. The pandemic has claimed more than 4.16 million lives. The SARS-CoV-2 genome contains 14 open reading frames, with ORF1a and ORF1b occupying two-thirds of the genome and encoding...
WildlifePhys.org

Plant root–associated bacteria preferentially colonize their native host-plant roots

An international team of researchers from the Max Planck Institute for Plant Breeding Research and the University of Aarhus in Denmark have discovered that bacteria from the plant microbiota are adapted to their host species. In a newly published study, they show how root-associated bacteria have a competitive advantage when colonizing their native host, which allows them to invade an already established microbiota.
Wildlifescitechdaily.com

Scientists Rewrite the Rulebook of Flowering Plant Genetics

How do you study a group of organisms with over 300,000 species, dispersed across all seven continents, and with up to 50 times as much DNA content as the human genome?. This is the question posed to biologists studying the evolutionary history of flowering plants, called angiosperms, whose rapid diversification was so convoluted a problem that Darwin referred to it as the ‘abominable mystery.’
Food & DrinksLas Vegas Herald

Protecting Plants Will Protect People and the Planet

ROME, Jul 26 2021 (IPS) - Back-to-back droughts followed by plagues of locusts have pushed over a million people in southern Madagascar to the brink of starvation in recent months. In the worst famine in half a century, villagers have sold their possessions and are eating the locusts, raw cactus fruits, and wild leaves to survive.
Smithonian

Scientists Extract 15,000-Year-Old Viruses From Tibetan Glacier

Ice core samples from a Tibetan glacier have yielded a collection of viruses and other microbes that are nearly 15,000 years old, reports Isaac Schultz for Gizmodo. According to the study describing these microbes, published last week in the journal Microbiome, many of the viruses are unlike any known to researchers today.
SciencePhys.org

How crushed rocks can help capture carbon dioxide

IIASA researchers and international colleagues explored the potential of using finely ground rock to help with the removal of CO2 from the atmosphere on the road to achieving net-zero emissions and keeping global warming below 1.5°C. To reach the long-term temperature goals of the Paris Agreement, it is imperative to...
IndiaPosted by
Daily Mail

Time to ditch the oysters? Microplastics in seafood 'may be underestimated' - and could carry potentially harmful bacteria up the food chain, study warns

Plastic build-up in seafood may be under-estimated, and these microplastics could carry potentially harmful bacteria up the food chain, new research suggests. Scientists tested a theory that microplastics covered in a layer of microbes (called a biofilm) are more likely to be ingested by oysters than microplastics that are clean.
SciencePhys.org

Research illuminates earliest part of phase separation

Scientists at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital are studying liquid-liquid phase separation (LLPS), a biophysical process through which proteins and nucleic acids in a cell are compartmentalized without a membrane. The work provides new insight into how the strength of the forces that drive phase separation are linked to the speed at which it occurs. The findings were published today in Nature Communications.
Sciencegeneticliteracyproject.org

Colorants used in food, drugs and cosmetics are often petroleum based. Genetically engineered bacteria could offer a safer solution

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. A research group at KAIST has engineered bacterial strains capable of producing three carotenoids and four violacein derivatives, completing the seven colors in the rainbow spectrum. The research team integrated systems metabolic engineering and membrane engineering strategies for the production of seven natural rainbow colorants in engineered Escherichia coli strains. The strategies will be also useful for the efficient production of other industrially important natural products used in the food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries.
SciencePhys.org

Plastic accumulation in food may be underestimated

A new study has found plastic accumulation in foods may be underestimated. There is also concern these microplastics will carry potentially harmful bacteria such as E. coli, which are commonly found in coastal waters, up the food chain. Researchers from the University of Portsmouth tested a theory that microplastics covered...
Agriculturegeneticliteracyproject.org

In search of sustainability: EU scientists urge policymakers to embrace both organic farming and genetically engineered crops

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. For more sustainability on a global level, EU legislation should be changed to allow the use of gene editing in organic farming. This is what an international research team involving the Universities of Bayreuth and Göttingen demands in a paper published in the journal “Trends in Plant Science”.
AgricultureTree Hugger

Seaweed Farming: Could This Carbon-Negative Crop Help Restore Our Oceans?

China has been cultivating seaweed for about 1,700 years. Coastal populations harvested a wide variety of the algae first as a source of food and animal feed, but later for industrial purposes and nutritional supplements as the practice became more widespread. Today, China remains the world’s biggest producer of farmed seaweed (the country accounted for 60% of the global volume in 2018), but there are plenty of other countries that are starting to realize the potential of this unique marine crop.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

CD8+ T cells show gene-dependent variation in cross-reactivity to human coronaviruses

The severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), which is the virus responsible for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), continues to challenge normal social and economic activity. The most baffling aspect of COVID-19 is its apparent unpredictability. While causing no or mild symptoms in a majority of infected individuals, COVID-19...
Wildlifepopular-archaeology.com

Levantine crested rat and early human dispersals

PROCEEDINGS OF THE NATIONAL ACADEMY OF SCIENCES—Crested rat fossils suggest that ecological corridors once connected Africa to the Levant, according to a study. Early humans and other hominins dispersed out of Africa through the Levant multiple times, but whether these journeys relied on technology to cross the Saharo-Arabian deserts or followed ecological corridors created by climate change is unclear. Ignacio Lazagabaster and colleagues analyzed rodent fossils discovered in the Cave of the Skulls in the southern Judean Desert as a proxy for the paleoenvironment of the Dead Sea region during the Late Pleistocene. Phylogenetic analyses of a sequenced mitochondrial genome and morphological comparisons suggest that the fossils, which were dated to between 42,000 and more than 103,000 years ago, belong to a now-extinct subspecies, Lophiomys imhausi maremortum subsp. nov., of the eastern African crested rat, an enigmatic large rodent equipped with a poisonous pelt and a helmet-like skull. Because extant crested rats live in habitats with relatively dense vegetation, the authors used species distribution models to estimate the timing and location of previously suitable habitats in the region. The results* suggest a brief period during the Last Interglacial when green habitat corridors connected eastern Africa to the Levant across the present-day Judean Desert, facilitating the dispersal of crested rats and humans out of Africa, according to the authors.
Agriculturegeneticliteracyproject.org

How the anti-GMO movement devolved from dangerous to irksome to irrelevant

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Introduced in the 1990s, crops genetically engineered (GE) to withstand exposure to the weed killer glyphosate (Roundup) were a game-changer for agriculture. They saved many farmers money on weed control, slashed greenhouse gas emissions caused by tilling and fossil fuel use, and indirectly boosted crop yields, all of which translated into lower food prices for consumers.
WildlifeScience Daily

Plant root-associated bacteria preferentially colonize their native host-plant roots

An international team of researchers from the Max Planck Institute for Plant Breeding Research and the University of Åarhus in Denmark has discovered that bacteria from the plant microbiota are adapted to their host species. In a newly published study, they show how root-associated bacteria have a competitive advantage when colonizing their native host, which allows them to invade an already established microbiota.
AgricultureLancaster Farming

Protect Field Crops From Leaf Diseases

Now is the time to scout corn and soybeans for foliar disease. Corn and soybeans are hitting the critical growth periods for considering foliar fungicide applications against our key foliar diseases. The big question before deciding to pull the trigger is if 2021 conditions warrant their application. The growing season...
geneticliteracyproject.org

Humans have been addicted to carbs since before we even domesticated crops

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Over the past four years, [researcher Laura] Dietrich has discovered that the people who built [the world’s oldest temple discovered] were fuelled by vat-fulls of porridge and stew, made from grain that the ancient residents had ground and processed on an almost industrial scale. The clues from Göbekli Tepe reveal that ancient humans relied on grains much earlier than was previously thought — even before there is evidence that these plants were domesticated.
Industrygeneticliteracyproject.org

Viewpoint: Might CRISPR gene editing ‘unleash dangerous mutants, designer babies and new weapons of mass destruction?’

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Mankind has been manipulating genetics since early civilizations realized that certain traits of crops, animals and humans themselves were hereditary. The modern-day mapping of all human genes raised the prospects of learning precisely which genes control which traits and then directly altering their DNA codes. After years of hit-and-miss efforts, a gene-editing system called Crispr that’s cheap, effective and easy to use promises to change our relationship with genetics — for better, worse or both. Its champions foresee using Crispr to control pests, increase food production and eliminate human diseases. They simultaneously worry that its use could unleash dangerous mutants, designer babies and new weapons of mass destruction.

Comments / 0

Community Policy