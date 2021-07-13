Cancel
Currency hit to North American companies rose in first quarter – Kyriba

By Syndicated Content
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Reuters) – The negative impact of currency fluctuations on North American company results increased in the first quarter to the highest level since the second quarter of 2020, data from treasury and financial management firm Kyriba showed on Tuesday. The collective exchange rate impact, including on companies in...

State
New York State
Economy
Markets
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar gains as rebound in sentiment holds up

(Adds analyst quote and details throughout, updates prices) * Canadian dollar strengthens 0.2% against the greenback * Price of U.S. oil settles 0.2% lower * Canadian bond yields rise across a steeper curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, July 26 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher against its broadly weaker U.S. counterpart on Monday, as a recovery in risk appetite remained intact following a recent wobble and investors looked ahead to a Federal Reserve meeting this week. The loonie was trading 0.2% higher at 1.2540 to the greenback, or 79.74 U.S. cents. It has rebounded from a 5-month low at 1.2807 last Monday, when investors were rattled by the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus. "The recuperation in investors' spirits should curtail the Canadian dollar's downside potential, and at the same time put a lid on the (U.S.) dollar," analysts at Action Economics said in a note. The S&P 500 eked out another record closing high, while the safe-haven U.S. dollar fell against a basket of major currencies. Still, caution ahead the Fed interest rate decision on Wednesday kept the market in check. Oil settled 0.2% lower at $71.91 a barrel but copper climbed to a 6-week high, with floods in top consumer China sparking demand hopes at a time when inventories were falling. Canada is a major exporter of both commodities. The Canadian Consumer Price Index Report for June is set for release on Wednesday. The data will include updated weights for the basket of goods and services in the index, with shifts including a higher weighting for the shelter component as housing prices soar. Canadian government bond yields were higher across a steeper curve. The 10-year rose 1.6 basis points to 1.223%, after hitting last Tuesday a 5-month low at 1.104%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Sandra Maler)
MarketsPosted by
WSB Radio

Global markets sink ahead of Fed update on economy

BEIJING — (AP) — Global stock markets declined Tuesday as investors looked ahead to a Federal Reserve report for an update on when U.S. stimulus might start winding down. London and Frankfurt opened lower while Shanghai and Hong Kong declined. Tokyo advanced. On Monday, Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index...
StocksBusiness Insider

Mild Rebound Anticipated For South Korea Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market on Monday halted the two-day winning streak in which it had collected almost 40 points or 1.2 percent. The KOSPI now rests just beneath the 3,225-point plateau although it may bounce higher again on Tuesday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

S.Korea stocks end higher on solid GDP data, Wall St gains

SEOUL, July 27 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:. ** South Korean shares ended higher on Tuesday, lifted by solid domestic economic data and overnight gains on Wall Street ahead of major tech companies’ earnings and the Federal Reserve policy meeting. Both the won and the benchmark bond yield rose.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

UPDATE 2-ADM quarterly profit surges on strong U.S. corn exports to China

(Adds background, earnings per share estimate) July 27 (Reuters) - Archer-Daniels-Midland Co reported an almost 52% rise in second-quarter profit on Tuesday, as strong crop export demand and oilseed crushing margins boosted the U.S. grains merchant's core agricultural services business. Higher earnings extended ADM's recovery from the impact of the...
Stockswtvbam.com

Asia equities tick up, as investors look to the U.S.

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Asian equity markets rose cautiously Tuesday, after touching year to date lows the day before, with traders keeping at least half an eye on the United States where major companies report earnings and the Federal Reserve meets on policy this week. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific...
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

London FX turnover hits new high as commodity currency trading soars

LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - Trading on London’s foreign exchange market reached a record high in April of $3 trillion in average daily turnover, the Bank of England said on Tuesday, with significant rises in dollar, sterling, Japanese yen and commodity-linked currency volumes. In its semi-annual survey of turnover in...
EconomyForexTV.com

China's Industrial Profits Growth Moderates In June

China’s industrial profits growth moderated in June, data from the National Bureau of Statistics revealed on Tuesday. Industrial profits increased notably by 20 percent on a yearly basis in June, but this was slower than the 36.4 percent growth posted in May. The statistical office said high commodity prices continue...
Stockscoingeek.com

Bank of Russia wants digital currency companies out of stock exchanges

At a time when digital currency companies are increasingly listing on global exchanges, Russia is making moves to prevent its local stock exchanges from getting in on the wave. The Bank of Russia recently sent a letter to stock exchanges urging them to stay away from companies that deal in digital currency-related services to protect investors.
Economywkzo.com

U.S. core capital goods orders and shipments rise solidly in June

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -New orders for key U.S.-made capital goods increased solidly in June despite supply constraints hampering production at some factories, suggesting business spending on equipment could remain strong beyond the second quarter. Orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business spending plans, rose 0.5%...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar falls as China stock sell-off spooks investors

(New throughout, updates prices, market activity and adds comment from strategist) * Canadian dollar falls 0.4% against the greenback * Price of U.S. oil settles 0.4% lower * Canadian bond yields ease across a flatter curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, July 27 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, as a sharp drop in China's equity market weighed on sentiment and a record low for U.S. bond yields after adjusting for inflation signaled worries about the economic outlook. The loonie was trading 0.4% lower at 1.2589 to the greenback, or 79.43 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2538 to 1.2594. "Today's market price action has been driven by events in China and the impact it has had on broader market sentiment," said Simon Harvey, senior FX market analyst for Monex Europe and Monex Canada. U.S. stocks fell from record highs while real U.S. bond yields hit all-time lows, as further selling of Chinese internet giants, economic growth concerns and a Federal Reserve interest rate decision on Wednesday put some investors on guard and drove profit-taking. Canada is a major producer of commodities, including oil, so its economy tends to be sensitive to the outlook for global growth. U.S. crude prices settled 0.4% lower at $71.65 a barrel. The Bank of Canada's pledge to let the economy run hot could be tested by inflation that's already at a decade-high level, with more price increases expected as businesses shuttered during the COVID-19 pandemic reopen and consumers dip into record savings. The Canadian Consumer Price Index report for June is set for release on Wednesday, which will include updated weights for the basket of goods and services used in the index. Shifts include a higher weighting for the shelter component as housing prices soar. Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year fell 5.4 basis points to 1.169% but holding above the five-month low hit last Tuesday at 1.104%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and David Gregorio)
Stocksmilwaukeesun.com

U.S. investors take profits pushing stock indices sharply lower

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were under pressure Tuesday, just a day after all the major indices hit new all-time highs. Technology stocks bore the brunt of the selling. The rebound in the U.S. economy, more rapid than anticipated in light of the prolonged pandemic has surprised to the upside, however much of the growth has come off an extraordinarily low base and will not continue into the future.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Australia's Lynas quarterly revenue hits record

July 26 (Reuters) - Australia’s Lynas Rare Earths Ltd on Monday reported record fourth-quarter revenue as demand for the metals it mines that are used in electric vehicles, smartphones, and military equipment spurred prices higher. The world’s largest producer of rare earths outside China said revenue rose to A$185.9 million...
Businesskfgo.com

Futures fall as regulatory woes hammer Chinese stocks

(Reuters) – U.S. stock index futures pulled back from record highs on Monday as locally listed Chinese firms tumbled on tighter regulations in the mainland, souring sentiment at the start of a week packed with tech earnings. China last week announced sweeping new rules on private tutoring and online education...
BusinessDailyFx

Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: When Will Fed Raise Rates or Taper?

The US Dollar (via the DXY Index) has been creeping higher throughout July, even as US Treasury yields and Fed rate hike expectations have pulled back. The Federal Reserve’s resolute stance that inflation is “largely transitory” will remain well-anchored coming out of the July FOMC meeting; all eyes are on the August Jackson Hole gathering.

