Three Commodores Selected on Day Two
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Three Vanderbilt student-athletes were selected on day two of the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft on Monday afternoon. The trio of Luke Murphy, CJ Rodriguez and Hugh Fisher each were chosen on the second day of the draft, pushing Vanderbilt’s total to five players across the first two days. The Commodores had five players selected for the 14th consecutive draft, which excludes the 2020 shortened five-round draft.vucommodores.com
