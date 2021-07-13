Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

73% drop in HIV infections over the past 40 years

By Browse Authors
geneticliteracyproject.org
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. HIV infections have declined by 73 percent nationwide since peaking in the mid-1980s, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. New infections numbered 20,000 in 1981, reaching 130,400 in 1984 before declining to 34,800 by 2019, the CDC reported recently.

geneticliteracyproject.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hiv Infection#Cdc#Infectious Diseases#Biotech#Glp#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Health
News Break
Science
News Break
HIV
Related
Posted by
Dharmendra Choudhary

First Case Of Rare 'Monkeypox' Registered In USA, First Time In 20 Years

In Texas, America, a person infected with 'monkeypox' has been found. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has given this information on Friday. In Texas, America, a person infected with 'monkeypox' has been found. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has given this information on Friday. Such a case of 'monkeypox' has come to the fore for the first time. This viral disease has been found in an American resident, who recently visited Nigeria. The person has been admitted to the hospital. For the first time in 20 years, such a case has come to the fore.
Sciencehivplusmag.com

Research Shows Twice-a-Year Drug Could Suppress Drug-Resistant HIV

Gilead Sciences announced on Saturday new results from its continuing Phase 2 and Phase 3 CAPELLA clinical trial that is investigating the use of lenacapavir, the biopharmaceutical company’s drug that may help people living with multi-drug resistant HIV. Lenacapavir is an injection for patients to take every six months. Researchers...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
EatThis

Signs You Have a Breakthrough Infection After Vaccination

While breakthrough COVID-19 infections are rare once an individual has been fully vaccinated, they are possible and even expected. On the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, they note "vaccines are effective and are a critical tool to bring the pandemic under control." However, "no vaccines are 100% effective at preventing illness in vaccinated people" and "there will be a small percentage of fully vaccinated people who still get sick, are hospitalized, or die from COVID-19." This week, former E! News host and podcaster Catt Sadler shared her breakthrough infection experience, revealing that she tested positive for the Delta variant after being fully vaccinated. Read on to see if you might have a breakthrough infection—get tested if you think you do—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Sciencehealththoroughfare.com

A Single Drug Could Treat All Coronaviruses

There are all kinds of new announcements made on a daily basis about potential treatments and viable vaccines for the novel coronavirus. Earlier today, we revealed that there’s a possibility that the covid vaccine could be taken as a pill. Check out the latest reports about all this revealed by BBC.
Health Servicesbeckersasc.com

Lowest-earning physician specialties over the past 4 years

Pediatrics and preventive medicine have been among the lowest-earning physician specialties for the past four years. Doximity recorded highest-earning physician compensation over the the past four years in its physician compensation reports from 2017-20. The networking site for medical professionals surveyed full-time U.S. physicians on their compensation growth. 2020:. Preventive...
Worldoutbreaknewstoday.com

China reports first year-on-year HIV/AIDS infections decline in a decade

The Chinese National Health Commission reported last week the first year-on-year decline of HIV/AIDS cases in a decade. Officials reported about 62,170 HIV/AIDS infections last year, down by more than 9,000 from 2019 (71,204 cases in 2019 and 62,167 in 2020). But HIV/AIDS remained the deadliest infectious disease, with more than 18,800 people dying of AIDS-related illnesses last year, according to an annual health development National Health Commission communique.
Healthcontagionlive.com

Mortality of People Entering HIV Care Drops, Nearing That of General Population

US residents with HIV have higher rates of mortality than their peers without infection, but the gap is narrowing, a recent study showed. The gap in mortality rates between U.S. residents entering HIV care and those in the general population has narrowed significantly, with the life expectancy of patients diagnosed with HIV nearing that of the general population, a recent study found.
Public Healthcityxtramagazine.com

No, It’s Not Okay to Use the Phrase “HIV-Infected”

Good afternoon, and take a seat. Today on the Internet, we’re explaining to those who aren’t in the know that calling a person “infected” is never okay. Especially if that person happens to be living with HIV. This morning, British HIV Association chair Dr. Laura Waters tweeted at the International...
Public Healthfoxwilmington.com

CDC urges labs to use COVID tests that can differentiate from flu

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) urged labs this week to stock clinics with kits that can test for both the coronavirus and the flu as the “influenza season” draws near. The CDC said Wednesday it will withdrawal its request for the “Emergency Use Authorization” of real-time diagnostic...
Diseases & Treatmentsdoctorslounge.com

Abelacimab Prevents VTE After Total Knee Arthroplasty

Last Updated: July 26, 2021. MONDAY, July 26, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- For patients undergoing total knee arthroplasty, abelacimab, a monoclonal antibody that binds to factor XI and locks it in the zymogen conformation, is effective for preventing venous thromboembolism without increasing the risk for bleeding, according to a study published online July 19 in the New England Journal of Medicine to coincide with the annual congress of the International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis, held virtually from July 17 to 21.

Comments / 0

Community Policy