73% drop in HIV infections over the past 40 years
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. HIV infections have declined by 73 percent nationwide since peaking in the mid-1980s, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. New infections numbered 20,000 in 1981, reaching 130,400 in 1984 before declining to 34,800 by 2019, the CDC reported recently.geneticliteracyproject.org
Comments / 0