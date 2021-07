Former Tennessee Titans General Manager Floyd Reese and head coach Jeff Fisher led the team to what many consider to be the golden age of the franchise. Now, both will be honored along with former head coach Bum Phillips, as the trio will join the 14 other members of the Titans’ Ring of Honor. Phillips will be inducted first on Sept. 26 during a game at Nissan Stadium against the Indianapolis Colts. Fisher and Reese will be inducted together at a later date.