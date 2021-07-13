Cancel
Video Games

Google Play And Niantic Giving Out Free Youtube Premium Trials For Pokemon GO Fest 2021

By Yoerider
nintendosoup.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogleplay and Niantic are teaming up to give away free Youtube Premium Trials in celebration of Pokemon GO Fest 2021. As announced via Pokemongolive, Players who live in the US, Canada, Great Britain, Australia, or Singapore can redeem this free three-month trial of Youtube Premium by clicking on this link. For those who may not be aware, Youtube Premium offers the following benefits:

nintendosoup.com

