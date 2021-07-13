Cancel
Science

New 'Metafabric' Passively Cools The Human Body by Almost 5 Degrees Celsius

By Peter Dockrill
ScienceAlert
 13 days ago
As the world gets hotter with climate change, one of the ongoing challenges humans will face is simply surviving worsening heat, with projected temperature increases expected to bring increasingly deadly heatwaves, even rendering some parts of the world uninhabitable. Against such harsh heat, a new material developed by scientists in China could have the potential to help keep human bodies much cooler, thanks to a fabric that reflects light and heat away to a remarkable degree. This nascent field of technology is called personal thermal management (PTM), and in a new study, researchers say their 'metafabric' could one day help wearers to...

www.sciencealert.com

ScienceAlert publishes timely, trusted science news to enlighten and entertain millions of readers each month.

 https://www.sciencealert.com
#Human Bodies#Textiles#Degrees Celsius#Metafabric#Ptm#Ptfe#Science News
