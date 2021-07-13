New 'Metafabric' Passively Cools The Human Body by Almost 5 Degrees Celsius

In the battle for creepiest crawly, some might argue that spiders and snakes are racing neck-and-neck. Both established hunters, they’re a staple for Halloween props and spooky sets, but both fulfill important roles within the ecosystem as predator and prey. Given their relative sizes, you might think most spider vs snake encounters end in favor of the snake, but a recent study has established that this is often not the case. Using their venom and strong webs, spiders across the globe can kill and eat snakes far bigger than themselves, something that took scientists by surprise.